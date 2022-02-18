Brooks and Jones crowned Sussex karting kings

Finlay Underwood, Harrison Brooks and Christian Barber

The night racing series, held under spotlights, attracted over 30 experienced drivers from Sussex, Kent and Essex aged between 14 and 68.

The championship consisted of four rounds with drivers competing in three races in each round, 12 races in total.

Drivers changed karts and started from a different position on the grid after every race. This new format gives all racers a more equal chance of winning a position on the podium.

Oskar Dix, Alex Jones and Thomas Williams

The standard of driving was high throughout in sometimes difficult winter conditions.

Round one in October coincided with the arrival of Storm Aurore. Torrential rain, thunder and lightening produced very difficult and slippery track conditions on the ‘slick’ tyres without any tread. The quality of driving resulted in very few karts spinning off the track, although drivers and spectators were all drenched.

The weather was a little kinder for the remaining rounds and the final saw Henfield teenager Harrison Brooks take overall first place in the lightweight class.

Brooks took first place in ten of the 12 class races giving him 287 points and adding to his summer 2021 Kartmaster championship win.

Second with 248 points was 15-year-old Christian Barber from Crawley. Finlay Underwood from Lancing, racing in his first Kartmaster championship, came a very close third with 244 finishing only four behind Barber.

Both displayed solid skills to take podium spots.

The heavyweight class winner was Alex Jones from Orpington in Kent. Jones took the win in six of his 12 races finishing with 277 points.

Second was the summer 2021 heavyweight Kartmaster champion Thomas Williams from Bexhill with 259 points.

Third, competing in his first full Kartmaster championship, was Oskar Dix from Warninglid with 249 points.

Congratulations to all the drivers who took part and made Kartmaster such a thrilling event.