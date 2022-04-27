Crawley Bobby Dazzlers Baton Twirling group enjoy successful return to action for first time since lockdown

Over the Easter weekend, the group of 17 twirlers took part in a Spring Spectacular which saw them bring home a massive haul of awards from a mixture of individual and team events.

This competition was the first face to face event following the lockdown in 2020 and was the first experience of a real-life competition for some of the newest members.

Although this was the first outing onto the competition floor for over two years, the group had managed to keep going throughout lockdown with on-line lessons, challenges to keep the girls engaged, outside lessons in the park, virtual competitions and then the preparation for this long-awaited return to normality.

Corps director Jenny Johnson said: "Every twirler gave everything to make sure they were well prepared and this showed when they absolutely shone on the competition floor. All the coaches were extremely proud of how the whole group supported each other and how each twirler exceled in their events.

"One of the main highlights of the competition was when the senior girls were finally able to perform their routine which was planned before lockdown to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE day – a touching moment to remember all those who contributed to the war effort."

The group are always on the lookout for new members, boys or girls from age 4+. Baton twirling is a unique sport blending twirl, gymnastics and dance. Members would have the opportunity to excel in a fun and friendly environment.