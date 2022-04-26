Officers were called to a car park in Dormans, at about 2.40am on Monday, April 25. The incident is believed to have involved a car and a pedestrian.

Sussex Police said an 18-year-old woman from Crawley was declared dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police also reported that two men, aged 21 and 20 from Crawley, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink, and driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and drugs.

An 18-year-old woman from Crawley has died following a fatal collision in the Gossops Green area, Sussex Police has reported. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

The 20-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug.

Both men have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Officers investigating have asked for the occupants of a second vehicle in the car park at the time to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has footage of vehicles in the area is asked to call 101 or email: [email protected] and quote serial 108 of 25/04.