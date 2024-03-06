Eastbourne Half Marathon: Full report and another 130 photos of the big race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 850 runners took part on the scenic course which takes in much of Eastbourne’s beautiful seafront and Sovereign Harbour.

Runners were challenged with a steep incline as they headed towards Beachy Head in the early stages of the race, but this didn’t stop the male course record being smashed by over a minute by Simon Heath of Brighton Pheonix in 1hr 9min 42 sec.

See pictures by Adam Mansbridge and Stuart Hollebon in the slideshow in the video player above.

They're under way in the Eastbourne Half Marathon

Heath led from the start to claim the £100 cash prize for breaking the long-standing course record. He was followed home by Rhys Boorman of Hastings A/C in second place in 1.14.38 and third spot went to Jason Lewis of Lewes A/C in 1.17.41.

A talented field of female runners battled it out, with Annika Green from the Lonely Goats Run Club first to cross the finish line tape in 1.28.22. Hot on her tail was Jackie Stretton from Springfield Striders RC 2nd in 1.28.43 and third went to Charlotte Melrose-Cantouris in 1.29.14.

More than 850 runners took part | Picture: Stuart Hollebon

New youth prizes were introduced this year with local Eastbourne Rovers athlete Ella Perry clinching the top female spot in 1.38.45, with Elliott Timms first youth male in 1.36.48.

This was fine running from both young athletes who are new to the half marathon distance.

Thanks go to the event sponsors, helpers & supporters – Reid & Dean, Fresh Wipes, PKB Accountants, Hailsham Scaffolding Ltd, Tempo Run Shop, Rehab 4 U, TDS Ultra, Ashprint, The Graphic Corner, Headley Visick, Eastbourne Rovers A/C, Matthew 25 Mission, Eastbourne Sea Cadets, The Bean Bike, The Bear Bakery & The Protein Ball Company.

Race organisers Sue Fry and Liz Lumber said: ‘We were so lucky with the glorious weather, and it was wonderful to host an event raising money for our chosen charity, St Wilfrid’s Hospice. We had an amazing team of over 150 volunteers and without them, the event wouldn’t be possible.”

Next up for organisers Sue & Liz is the Eastbourne 10k on Sunday, June 23. See details here.

