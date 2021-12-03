Eastbourne Rovers go down to the woods - for a great cross-country effort

Richard Davis - a strong 31st for Rovers

Volunteers and marshals braved Arctic conditions which allowed 450 runners to compete in the five-mile, two-lap undulating course.

Ever smiling and enthusiastic Eastbourne Rovers coach Mike Thompson said: “There was a great buzz among the Eastbourne Rover team – they all gave their best and performed brilliantly on the challenging course.”

A strong field of Rovers adults and juniors took part with some fine performances shining through.

Eastbourne Rovers at Snape Wood

These included Eastbourne Rovers’ star Liz Lumber continuing her excellent run of form placing first overall lady with a convincing lead crossing the finish line.

Stuart Pelling ran strongly yet again placing first male Eastbourne Rover in 12th overall.

His team-mate Richard Davis placed well up the field in 31st, with Yuriy Korchev hot on his tail and just three seconds behind in 32nd.

The Eastbourne Rovers juniors showed their hard work in training is truly paying off. Their course was brutal to say the least with a long steep hill from the start.

Liz Lumber leads the charge

Fin Lumber-Fry was on top form placing first under-13 boy, whilst team-mate Ilya Korchev continued his fine racing spell placing second under-15 boy. His team mate Dermot O’Rourke placed fifth showing great form.

Rovers junior star Raya Petrova had yet another gutsy run placing second under 13 girl.

Coach Jenny Brown praised the juniors saying: “It is great to see their preparation for the cross country season is paying off.”

Coach Chris Voice said: “The junior squad are dedicated to their training and the results are a reflection of this. We look forward to the Sussex League cross country race this Saturday at Ardingly.”

Eastbourne Rovers adults results: 12th Stuart Pelling, 31st Richard Davis, 32nd Yurli Korchev, Liz Lumber 1st overall female, Sue Fry 3rd overall female, 90th Ben Skinner, 144th/1st M60 Mike Thompson, 27th Female Heather Jenner, 227 Stu York, 289 Graham Clark. Junior Results: Fin Lumber-Fry 1st U13 boy, Ilya Korchev 2nd U15 boy, Dermot O’ Rourke 5th U15 boy, Raya Petrova 2nd U13 girl.

Interested in joining? See eastbourneroversac.co.uk

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

Temperatures were a very chilly six degrees for the return of the Crowborough 10k, now in it’s 34th year – and Hailsham Harriers were out in force for it.

Runners were also given the option to run a 5k race.

Starting and finishing at Beacon Academy in Crowborough, both the 5k and 10k undulating courses took entrants along pretty lanes surrounding the Sussex village, with plenty of hills along the route.

Runners also got the chance to recover in a mile long downhill stretch and a cold burst of water through a small ford.

Taking part in the 5K race, Hailsham Harrier Carl Barton flew around the tough course to a triumphant win in a time of 21:07.

Nine Harriers raced in the 10k with Los Burrett first Harrier home and tenth overall in 41:43.