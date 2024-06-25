Eastbourne tennis: Brit Dart relishing clash with Rybakina
The 27-year-old was 4-1 down in the first two sets but hit back to earn a nail-biting 7-5 6-7(7) 6-4 victory over three-and-a-half hours. She now faces a battle with top seed Rybakina, ranked fourth in the world, with a quarter-final spot at stake.
She said: “It was an incredible match with some ups and downs. The court is fresh and different to the courts I’ve practised on. Marie is an incredible fighter and always makes it very tough. I’m a bit surprised that these long matches are coming on grass but I’m very happy that it turned my way this time.
“It’s so amazing that every time I come back here it’s a full crowd, it’s so awesome and the atmosphere is amazing. They really helped me bring it back. Elena is an incredible champion and she’s a really hard ball-striker, so hopefully we can have a fun match.
Elsewhere, Billy Harris marked his Eastbourne debut by claiming a straight-sets victory in the first round. Fresh from the biggest win of his career at the LTA’s cinch Championships last week, Harris came up against Rothesay Open Nottingham champion Jacob Fearnley.
Harris broke Fearnley towards the end of the first set before winning a tight tie-break to book his place in the second round with a 6-4 7-6(7) win. He will face fellow Brit Charles Broom, who enjoyed a first-round bye after newly-crowned Queen’s champion and US No.1 Tommy Paul pulled out of the tournament.
Jelena Ostapenko responded to a shock defeat at the LTA’s Rothesay Classic Birmingham by beating qualifier Greet Minnen 7-6(7) 6-1. In the men's doubles, Britain’s Lloyd Glasspool and the Netherlands’ Jean-Julien Rojer teamed up to beat Polish pair Jan Zielinski and Hugo Nys following a match tie-break, 7-6(3) 4-6 17-15.
Women’s doubles top seeds Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski cruised into the quarter-finals with a straight sets win over Miriam Kolodziejová and Anna Sisková.
Taylor Fritz enters the draw in the second round while Cameron Norrie bids to bounce back from early exits at the LTA’s cinch Championships and Rothesay Open Nottingham as he takes on Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round.
Wild card Liam Broady also takes to the Eastbourne stage against Yoshihito Nishioka before teaming up with Harris in the men’s doubles.
