Eastbourne volunteers win tennis awards

Julie Marks from the Eastbourne-based club was named volunteer of the year for 2021.

She has worked tirelessly for the club in her role as chair and in recent years has done a lot of work on the club’s refurbishment.

Julie Marks

It has taken several years to get the new club changing rooms and Julie has been involved from the beginning in pursuing funds and organising the building works.

Along the way, Julie also oversaw the refurbishment and took on the management of the Hampden Park community courts.

Julie has also spent a lot of time pursuing Southern Water to clear up after the floods and sewage spill on one court.

Jenny Hughes

Jenny Hughes won the special recognition coaches award for 2021.

Jenny recently retired from her role as the club coach after 25 years of dedicated service.

During that time, she introduced many junior and adult players to tennis.

Jenny would run regular coaching sessions throughout the years plus club events and tournaments.

She retired at the end of 2021 and is looking forward to playing more tennis in her retirement!