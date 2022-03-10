England polo makes popular return to Hickstead

It was a welcome return for the international match, following a two-year absence in the pandemic.
With two 17-goal teams playing for the Bryan Morrison Trophy, the Test match was always likely to be closely-fought.
However, England were quickest out of the blocks, and by the end of the chukka had established a 6-2 lead over their rivals.
The second and third chukkas continued in a similar vein, and by the end of the third chukka England had established a seemingly insurmountable lead of 14-6.
However, the Irish captain Ryan Pemble had other ideas, galvanising his team to score seven goals in the last chukka.
In the end, England’s lead was just too great and despite Ireland’s fight back, the game ended 16-13 to England.
The Polo Times Best Playing Pony was Cheyenne, owned by John Horswell and played by Ryan Pemble, while the Most Valuable Player was Jack Hyde.
Earlier in the day, the polo action got under way with a match for the HPA Arena Colts, which ended in an 8-8 draw between the light blue team (captain Logan Anderson, Nico Hiller and Rafi Bruckner) and the dark blue team (captain Hector Rogberg, Aaron Lewis and Ulysses Hu).