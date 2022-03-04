Persephone swapped dance for tennis in lockdown - and is now in Sussex squad

Persephone Wilson was selected for the team after attending a Tennis Sussex event last July. Her obvious flair for the game led to an invitation to take part in the Tennis Sussex County Championships and her first tournament in August. After further trials in October and December she was invited into the Tennis Sussex County training squad where she will train in the eight-and-under squad.

The Burgess Hill Girls Prep pupil dropped the dance studio for the tennis court after mum Natalie decided an outdoor sport would be safer and easier to practice during the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Persephone Wilson is thriving on the tennis court

She said: “Persephone had attended dance classes from the age of two but due to Covid we felt an outdoor hobby was a better idea. It was obvious from the start she had great movement and coordination, which probably transferred from her dancing lessons.

“Her drive and determination to compete gave her the edge she needed for tennis. Her favourite day is sports day and her aim is to win everything so a competitive sport as a hobby was a great choice for her to make!”

Tennis Sussex runs regular county training for the best junior players in Sussex, providing an affordable opportunity to play against similarly talented players.