England volleyball call delights Sussex ace Heidi

The Worthing starlet was selected to train for the England U19 squad in October 2021.
And, after monthly training sessions at the National Volleyball Centre in Kettering, was selected for a week’s training/competition in Lisbon, Portugal for the Volleyball England U19.
The only ‘newbie’ on the squad, Heidi was ecstatic at being handed this chance – and she wasn’t disappointed.
There were daily games against her Portugese peers and intense training from the amazing England coaches.
A knee niggle or ‘jumper’s knee’ means Heidi is looking for local physiotherapy help, especially as competing for England has to be fully self-funded.
A student at Worthing College on the Netball Academy, and former pupil of Durrington High School and Orchards Junior School, Heidi has always thrown herself into sport and she relishes a team atmosphere.
She’s looking forward to her future ventures and is actively seeking a career in sport.
Heidi lives in Worthing with her sister Harriet and mum Elizabeth.
Anyone who can offer help can contact Elizabeth on [email protected]
