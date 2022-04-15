England volleyball call delights Sussex ace Heidi

Heidi Sheridan is celebrating international volleyball success.

By Steve Bone
Friday, 15th April 2022, 9:31 am

The Worthing starlet was selected to train for the England U19 squad in October 2021.

And, after monthly training sessions at the National Volleyball Centre in Kettering, was selected for a week’s training/competition in Lisbon, Portugal for the Volleyball England U19.

The only ‘newbie’ on the squad, Heidi was ecstatic at being handed this chance – and she wasn’t disappointed.

Heidi Sheridan has had international recognition

There were daily games against her Portugese peers and intense training from the amazing England coaches.

A knee niggle or ‘jumper’s knee’ means Heidi is looking for local physiotherapy help, especially as competing for England has to be fully self-funded.

A student at Worthing College on the Netball Academy, and former pupil of Durrington High School and Orchards Junior School, Heidi has always thrown herself into sport and she relishes a team atmosphere.

She’s looking forward to her future ventures and is actively seeking a career in sport.

Heidi lives in Worthing with her sister Harriet and mum Elizabeth.

Anyone who can offer help can contact Elizabeth on [email protected]

