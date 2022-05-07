Five-mile race returns to Hastings next weekend

And the five-mile race’s 15th anniversary event will for the first time include a 550m loop of Hastings Pier on the outward leg.

Apart from the start/finish outside Hastings Town Hall, the bulk of the race takes place on the seafront with astart time of 9.30am. The Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race has raised over £56,000 in its time for St Michael’s Hospice, where race proceeds will again be going.

Action from a previous running of the Hastings race

The race has an entry limit of 600 with chip timing by Nice Work, and runners' race numbers will entitle them to 10% or more discounts for the whole family at a number of tourist attractions including Smugglers Adventure and Hastings Aquarium, RBE Trampolines in Marine Parade, and eateries/coffee houses including Eat at the Stade, Only Coco Chocolates, Whistle Drago bar and Muffin Break (drinks discount) in Priory Meadow. Full details will appear nearer the time on the Visit 1066 Country and race event website. See www.hastingsfivemilerace.uk

Race organiser Nick Brown said he was thankful to the many firms that were sponsoring the event, and other organisations supporting it.

“The huge attraction of running on the pier, plus the race’s inclusion in the Sussex Grand Prix, means there will be lots of runners and their families coming from well outside the area,” he said.

“Volunteers have been drawn from many clubs and groups including Hastings Runners, Hastings Lions, Hastings Bonfire Society, TS Hastings Sea Cadets and 13th St. Leonards’ guides.”