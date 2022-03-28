Foe to be a Friend to punters at Fontwell on Tuesday

The action gets under way at 1pm and concludes at 4.25pm. The going at the track is currently Good an watering is taking place at the track. Light rain is forecast for Tuesday’s meeting. We have previewed the action and you can find more prices at Betfair.

1.00pm Maiden Hurdle (2m 4f)

A trappy opener. Dom Of Mary is deeply respected having finished a good second at Sandown in March and that is arguably his best performance to date. A reproduction of that effort should see him defeat Transatlantic who disappointed on debut for Gary Moore in the Imperial Cup, but he is interesting dropped back in grade here.

They race at Fontwell on Tuesday / Picture: Getty

Selection: Transatlantic

1.30pm Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (2m 1f)

Allavina is respected given winning course form in the past, whilst Goa Lil is also interesting, but ready preference is for Friend Or Foe. Successful at Leicester in March, he is taken to build on that win here.

Selection: Friend Or Foe

2.05pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 1f)

Brown Bullet is a course and distance winner and commands respect with recent dual winner Amelia’s Dance. The unexposed Chanceu has won twice already this season and is another who is respected here. However, top-weight Thibault has been running in some competitive races of late and gets the vote to come out on top here.

Selection: Thibault

2.40pm Handicap Chase (2m 1f)

The Cathal Don has disappointed of late, but Morgenstern has bounced back to form with two placed efforts of late. However, ready preference is for Give Me A Moment having won two of his last three starts and he is taken to back up a 31-length win at Stratford last time out.

Selection: Give Me A Moment

3.15pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 5f)

Neon Moon would be a danger if rediscovering the form of a Plumpton win in February, whilst Zestful Hope should build on a win at Hereford in January. However, Whatsupwithyou was a good fourth in a competitive event at Ludlow last time out and with sights lowered slightly here, he is taken to score.

Selection: Whatsupwithyou

3.50pm Handicap Chase (3m 1f)

Twenty Twenty is interesting off top-weight along with course and distance winner Nessfield Blue. Aeronisi is improving with every run and was third on his final start for Tim Vaughan and now joins Evan Williams. However, Wavecrest is taken to back up a good 10-length win at Hereford last time out.

Selection: Wavecrest

4.25pm Bumper (1m 6f)

Rambo T finished second last time out and is deeply respected in this as he looks for a first win. Inspector Lynley is another who demands interest on debut, Sea The Clouds was third on his second start and is taken to get off the mark at the third time of asking in the finale. He shaped with promise at Ludlow when beaten two lengths last time out and a reproduction of that performance could be enough here and therefore makes him the pick in the finale.