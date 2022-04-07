Fontwell Park preview and tips: Can Moore's fine run continue?

The first race gets under way at 1.00pm, with the finale at 4.20pm. The ground at the track is currently Good and there are showers forecast throughout the day. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide. Check out the latest odds at Betfair.

1.00pm Novices’ Hurdle (2m 5f)

Ucanaver justified market favouritism when scoring at Ffos Las in February and is respected, along with Milan Bridge who is already a dual winner over hurdles and impressed at Hereford last time out. However, preference is for Hecouldbetheone. Gary Moore’s contender scored at Plumpton in January and was not disgraced when narrowly beaten back at the track last time out. He is taken to regain the winning thread here.

They race at Fontwell Park on Friday afternoon / Picture: Clive Bennett

Selection: Hecouldbetheone

1.30pm Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (2m 5f)

Goa Lil was successful at Fontwell last month and is deeply respected under a 7lb penalty. Fat Sam and Brewers Project are other contenders along with last time out winner Legends Ryde. However, preference is for Sopran Thor. He was well-beaten at Plumpton last time out, but he is better than he showed on that occasion and he is given another chance to show his ability.

Selection: Sopran Thor

2.00pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 1f)

Gold Souk and Karakoram are both respected following wins last time out, whilst the same can be said for Fanfaron Dino who scored in good style at Fontwell last time out and he looks like he has finally found the key to his ability. Systemic posted a best effort to date when second last time out and can chase the selection home here.

Selection: Fanfaron Dino

2.35pm Handicap Chase (3m 1f)

Poppa Poutine is respected having scored last time out, but I See You Well is difficult to oppose. The nine-year-old impressed at Plumpton last time out and is taken to defy a 3lb rise in the weights.

Selection: I See You Well

3.10pm Handicap Hurdle (3m 2f)

Heron Creek steps dramatically up in trip, but is deeply respected having scored by four and three-quarter lengths at Chepstow earlier this month. However, preference is for Age Of Wisdom. He seemed to relish the longer trip when second at Fontwell last month and he is taken to come out on top here.

Selection: Age Of Wisdom

3.45pm Handicap Chase (2m 4f)

Most of the field are struggling to find their best form at present so Caro Des Flos is a tentative selection having shaped with some promise when fifth at Taunton last time out.

Selection: Caro Des Flos

4.20pm Bumper (1m 5f)

Of the newcomers, £28,000 purchase Cuban Court is interesting along with €30,000 buy Captain Fantastic. Iskar D’Airy shaped better than the bare result suggested when seventh at Kempton and is respected, but Fountains Chief already has a bumper win to his name and after a spell in the point-to-point sphere, he makes appeal in the finale.