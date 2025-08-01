Glorious Goodwood: Jm Jungle lands King George Qatar Stakes as sun returns to Qatar Goodwood Festival

Day four at Glorious Goodwood – and it was dry.

That was the best news of the day after downpours which did their best to ruin Thursday’s Ladies’ Day although did not stop the full programme of racing taking place.

The going was soft, good to soft in places to start Friday’s racing after the track took 37mm of rain in a day – incredibly that’s more than the total rainfall seen at Goodwood between the start of March and late May. The going changed to good to soft, soft in places during the afternoon.

Improving sprinter Jm Jungle (14/1) took another step up the ladder with a battling success in the G2 King George Qatar Stakes for John & Sean Quinn – Friday’s feature race..

A handicap winner at this meeting in 2023, the five-year-old landed the Dash at Epsom Downs on Derby day and finished third in a Listed race at York last time out.

The 12 runners split into two groups, with Jm Jungle racing prominently in a larger group towards the far rail that included G1 winners Asfoora and Time For Sandals.

Jason Hart delivered Jm Jungle to lead narrowly a furlong out, with his mount showing a great attitude thereafter to repel Irish raider She’s Quality (9/1) by a neck. Time For Sandals (10/3) was half a length further back in third, having been impeded when coming with her run.

This was a second win in the five-furlong highlight for the Quinns, who were successful with star mare Highfield Princess in 2023.

Panama hats to the fore at Goodwood (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Sean Quinn said: “American Affair touched Jm Jungle off up at Musselburgh in the Sprint Cup and then at York at the Dante meeting. I was at Royal Ascot when Jim’s [Goldie] horse won and I thought, ‘I’m going to have to have a fiver on this because the way he’s been beating our horse, he has to be a Group One horse’. It is just very good sprint form.

“Without making excuses, I thought Jm Jungle ran very well at York last time in a race that wasn’t very quickly run. Shane Gray gave his horse a lovely ride out in front, he stacked them up, whereas today they’ve gone lickety-split and Jm Jungle loves that.

“It was easier watching Highfield Princess because she never looked like getting beat. I was hoping, willing for the line to come in the last furlong today, but it did and he toughed it out. The second came to him and I think he went again.

“He is so good on these downhill tracks, but then he’s good at York – he is just a good horse. He is probably not as good going up a hill – we ran him at Ascot last year, when he might have been over the top, but he finished fifth. Whether that’s because he was over the top or because it was uphill, I don’t really know, but we don’t have to worry about that too much.

Coppull wins the Markel Richmond Stakes at Goodwood on day three (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

“Jason said after York that he would love to ride him in the Nunthorpe because they will go lickety-split and that will suit him really well. He is a Group Two winner now and we don’t have far to go, 20 odd miles, so that is something to look forward to."

Hart said: “I got some kick out of that because we may be lacking a little bit of class in the yard at the minute and for him to step up. Highfield Princess won this and there was a bit more pressure on that day because she was a warm favourite. It is just magical. He won the three-year-old handicap here on poor ground as well. This is probably one of my favourite meetings of the year. John and Sean always target this Goodwood meeting and they rarely leave without the goods.”

Early proceedings were dominated by Oisin Murphy, who won the first two races to go to five winners for the festival – putting him ahead of Ryan Moore in the bid to be the week’s leading jockey.

He won the long-distance Coral Goodwood Handicap on Kyle of Lochalsh (5/1) for trainer Hughie Morrison, then followed that with success on Seagulls Eleven – owned by a consortium including past and present Brighton and Hove Albion players – who went off at 11-4 for trainer Hugo Palmer.

Kyle Of Lochalsh (5/1) turned the Coral Goodwood Handicap into a procession, with Morrison’s stayer spreadeagling the field to win by nine and a half lengths under Murphy.

Making a second appearance in the extended two-and-a-half-mile contest after finishing fourth in 2024, the five-year-old travelled in midfield of the 12 runners before making his move with three furlongs remaining.

Kyle Of Lochalsh disputed the lead with Bashful Boy at the two-furlong pole but quickly shrugged off the challenge and powered clear. The field was well strung out in behind, with Irish raider Mordor (5/1) taking second and Oxford Comma (16/1) third.

Morrison’s assistant Charlie Harris said: “Hughie trained the dam [Quiz Mistress] to win two Listed races. He has brought this horse on very well from his two-year-old career. He has handled him with a lot of care and it is coming to fruition now.”

Seagulls Eleven (11/4) could be set for a trip to Australia after making all the running in a tactical renewal of the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

Palmer’s son of Galileo Gold was twice placed in Group company last year, including a third in the G1 Vincent O’Brien National Stakes, and was last seen out finishing second in Newmarket’s Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes.

With three rivals in opposition, Murphy sent Seagulls Eleven into the lead after a furlong. Murphy quickened the tempo approaching the final two furlongs and Seagulls Eleven was never seriously threatened, holding Diego Ventura (5/1) by three quarters of a length.

Palmer said: “I have just about recovered from his dad getting beat in the Sussex Stakes! Ryan Moore came and did us on the line that day with The Ghurka, so to turn the tables with his son is nice.

“We probably over-faced Seagulls Eleven a bit last year – he danced some pretty big dances – but he is a very generous horse and they weren’t getting past him. He is quite a handful and not an easy horse to train – gelding him has made a bit of a difference."

Course specialist Rhoscolyn (11/2) continued trainer David O’Meara’s excellent recent record in the Coral Golden Mile, adding to the victories of Prompting in 2020 and Orbaan in 2022.

With stable jockey Daniel Tudhope replacing Jason Hart, Rhoscolyn raced in midfield before coming with a strong challenge alongside Ebt’s Guard and Real Gain over a furlong out.

The trio had it between them on the run to the line, with Rhoscolyn finishing best to score by a length. Ebt’s Guard (11/1) was second, with Real Gain (12/1) a length further back in third.

This was Rhoscolyn’s sixth win at Goodwood and his second appearance of the meeting, having finished down the field in a seven-furlong handicap on Wednesday.

O’Meara said: “Rhoscolyn is a real, old Goodwood specialist and this is probably the biggest race he could win down here. It is nice to see that he has won it and it’s great for The Horse Watchers. It is the old adage ‘horses for courses’ and he probably enjoys the contours of the course more than most. I would say the lads might not have run him on Wednesday had we known how much rain was going to come yesterday.”

John Smith’s Cup hero Fox Legacy (11/4) looks a Group winner in waiting after trouncing higher-rated rivals in the Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes.

Having travelled strongly throughout the nine-furlong contest under Oisin Murphy, the son of Lope de Vega streaked clear to beat Jeff Koons (8/1) by five and a half lengths. Socialite (6/1) and 2/1 favourite Liberty Lane, rated 109 and 113 respectively, filled the minor places.

Hugo Palmer notched his second win on the card, with 20/1 shot Ardisia rediscovering some promising early season form in the Hawes & Curtis Nursery Handicap over six furlongs.

The son of Ardad was delivered by David Probert approaching the final furlong and kept on well to deny 9/4 favourite Shaman Champion by a neck. Old Is Gold (4/1) was three-quarters of a length further back in third.

Ralph Beckett’s Push The Limit defied top weight in the Coral Pipped At The Post Winners Handicap over 11 furlongs, a race that has been won by subsequent G1 winners Poet’s Word and Walton Street.

The 5/2 favourite took command passing the two-furlong pole and galloped home strongly to beat Ammes (8/1) by a length and a half, with Bullet (16/1) two lengths further back in third.