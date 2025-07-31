It’s been a Glorious Goodwood Ladies’ Day to remember – but not for all the right reasons.

Thursday at Glorious is always a spectacle as ladies take centre stage, but today’s weather could hardly have been worse.

Heavy showers were expected – but in fact the racecourse was hit by downpours and thunder and lightning, conditions much worse than had been forecast.

Somehow all parties battled through the elements to get races run – although two races saw the starting stalls taken out of use because of the risk of a lightning strike, with the runners being started by a flag-waving starter.

There was also drama away from Goodwood – a number of jockeys did not make it to today’s Goodwood action because a plane taking them to the course from the north of England had to make an emergency landing.

It did land safely but that meant some jockeys were not at Goodwood and replacement riders were installed on their rides.

Jack Keene of The Sun said on X: “Sounds like the five jockeys on board the flight to Goodwood had a very lucky escape. Piece of aircraft appears to have come off mid-flight during engine failure, debris has flown up and hit the plane just in front of the cockpit.”

Irish rider PJ McDonald, Rowan Scott, Callum Rodriguez, Tom Eaves and Jack Garritty had arranged for the light aircraft to take them south from Yorkshire.

Ryan Moore riding Whirl to victory in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at stormy Goodwood (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Back at Goodwood, Whirl marked herself down as one of the best three-year-old fillies in training with an emphatic five-length victory in the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes.

Ryan Moore was keen to dictate matters on Aidan O’Brien’s G1 Pretty Polly Stakes winner, sending the daughter of Wootton Bassett to the front from the flag start. After bringing the field over to the stands’ rail, her four rivals had no answers as Whirl wound it up from the three-furlong pole, with the 6/5 favourite drawing clear to win by five lengths.

G1 Coronation Stakes winner Cercene (11/1) finished second on her first start over 10 furlongs, with G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes third See The Fire (5/2) filling the same position here.

O’Brien said: “Well done to everybody for getting the race on and keeping it going. Whirl is an amazing filly. I am delighted for the lads. She is a homebred by Wootton Bassett, she gets a mile and a half, handles all types of ground, and Ryan gave her a lovely ride.

Storm clouds gather at Glorious Goodwood | Picture: Clive Bennett

"He was going to go forward on her and no one else in their right mind was going to want to make the running on that ground in these conditions, so I would say everyone was waiting on Ryan to go.

“She is just a very, very good filly. Depending on what the lads want to do, she has all the options. She could go to York or she could miss York and go to France for the Arc trials and the Arc. She is unusual as she has so many options and is so straightforward."

Moore said: “Whirl just keeps doing what she says she is going to do. She is very uncomplicated. She has loads of ability, stays well, handles quick ground, handles slow ground. Aidan called her 'a racing machine' the last day. He keeps getting these horses to do different things and this filly keeps progressing.”

Earlier, proceedings opened with the Markel Magnolia Cup, the popular amateur ladies’ race, won by Woodcote Girl, ridden by Sophie Forsyth, who is an underwriter for the race’s long-time sponsors.

David Probert riding Coppull (R, red) to win The Markel Richmond Stakes at Goodwood (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The Markel Magnolia Cup, a charity race over five and a half furlongs, has raised more than £2.7 million since its inception in 2011. This year, the race will support The King’s Trust International’s Project Lehar.

The initiative operates in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on empowering adolescent girls through vocational training, skills development and promoting gender equality within their communities.

Forsyth said: “It is unbelievable. I have dreamed of this, but it is absolutely incredible. I am 29, and I turn 30 in August, but this is the best day of my life!”

“We wanted a good start, but then we wanted to sit in behind and then to get him ready to push and go from two furlongs out. I was in full concentration from the start, thinking ‘what’s the next step, don’t do anything wrong’, but I’m exhausted now.

“I am really lucky as I have loads of family and friends here. Goodwood was really generous with the tickets and, as I work for Markel, there are a lot of people here from there.”

Trainer Ed de Giles, who supplied Woodcote Girl (actually 11-year-old gelding Treacherous), said: “This race wasn’t really on my bucket list, but we’ve been planning for it since early spring as there’s a connection between Markel and the owner, as the owner’s son is a client of Sophie’s. The horse was perfect for it."

The main card opened with the Coral Kincsem Handicap, won by James Doyle on 7/2 favourite Best Secret, a first win of the week for the Wathnan Racing outfit.

A tardy start meant Doyle was never in ‘position A’ on the Stephane Wattel-trained colt but, once switched out wide, the duo finished strongly to collar Marhaba Ghaiyyath and win by a neck. Fort George (15/2) and Daiquiri Bay (9/1) filled the minor places, in a race where the front two pulled clear.

Qatar-based operation Wathnan had 12 runners over the first two days, including four beaten favourites, while Best Secret was making up for an unlucky third in the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot.

Richard Brown of Wathnan Racing said: “We had a hard-luck story at Royal Ascot and, my goodness, we nearly had another one today. After two furlongs, Best Secret wasn’t travelling and didn’t look to be enjoying the track. James said he had to be brave and that was pretty impressive in the end.

“Not much has been coming off the pace this week and he has come last to first with a big run. You see a Johnston horse in front and think, ‘are we going to get there’, because we know how tough they are in front."

As the Markel Richmond Stakes began just before 2pm, a downpour hit the racecourse and sent racegoers scurrying for cover. A few claps of thunder merely added to the drama – and one racegoer’s hat blew on the track, but was given back to her by staff after narrowly avoiding a trampling.

Coventry Stakes third Coppull (5/1) scorched his way up the stands’ rail to win the G2 Markel Richmond Stakes for owner-breeder David Armstrong.

The son of Bated Breath led the stands’ side group as the field split into two and, once asked to lengthen by David Probert, kept finding to see off Puerto Rico by two lengths. Royal Ascot winner Havana Hurricane was a neck further back in third.

This was a third victory in the six-furlong contest for trainer Clive Cox, following Golden Horde in 2019 and Supremacy in 2020, with both going on to win at G1 level afterwards.

Cox said: “I was worried about soft ground because Coppull has such a beautiful action on a nice surface. He is very quick and did that really well. For Sophie and David Armstrong, breeding these horses as well as winning these sorts of races, there is a lot of years' work gone into it. It gives me a great thrill to help them do it."

King George V Stakes winner Merchant graduated to G3 honours with a tenacious victory in the HKJC World Pool Gordon Stakes for William Haggas and Tom Marquand.

In a race started by tape due to the threat of lightning, the 6/5 favourite had to play catch-up in deteriorating ground conditions as Wimbledon Hawkeye (15/2) got first run over two furlongs out. The duo were locked together approaching the line, with Merchant prevailing by a nose.

The HKJC World Pool Gordon Stakes is a recognised trial for the G1 St Leger, although the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing-owned winner may instead remain over a mile and a half.

Haggas said: “I wasn't sure if Merchant had won. Roger Varian walked down the stands with me and said he had. It was tough and the horse had to show lots of guts. James [Owen] has got Wimbledon Hawkeye back to his best and that horse ran a fantastic race on this ground. Probably, James will say he was an unfortunate loser, but something had to lose and something had to win, and we were lucky this time.

Charlie Bishop picked up a winning spare ride on the Alice Haynes-trained Naana’s Sparkle (15/2) in the five-furlong Buccellati Handicap.

Rowan Scott, who was booked for the ride, was unable to make it to the track, with the aircraft carrying him and several other northern-based jockeys forced to make an emergency landing shortly after take-off.

Naana’s Sparkle travelled like the winner throughout, taking Bishop to the front with ease before finding enough to score by a length. Getreadytorumble (15/2) was second, with the front-running Ruby's Profit (11/2) clinging on for third.

Progressive two-year-old Sir Albert (6/1) achieved a hat-trick of wins with a hard-fought success under Oisin Murphy in the seven-furlong Phase Eight Nursery Handicap.

The Andrew Balding-trained son of No Nay Never was always front rank and, having bagged the stands’ rail, was best placed to repel the challenge of Spinning Lizzie by a neck. Champion Island (16/1) was just over a length further back in third.

Aylin (11/4F) paid back some of her 600,000gns purchase price with a ready success for Karl Burke in the Tatler British EBF Fillies’ Maiden over seven furlongs.

The St Mark's Basilica filly shaped with promise on her debut over a furlong shorter at York earlier this month, when she was headed in the closing strides by Bosa Nova.

With David Egan in the saddle again, Aylin went one better in dominant fashion, coming clear late on to score by almost three lengths. Isle Of Fernandez (22/1) was second, with Ice Sovereigns (12/1) faring best of the newcomers in third.