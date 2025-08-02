The Coral Stewards’ Cup was the highlight of the final day of Glorious Goodwood – but there was a very good supporting cast of races too on an enjoyable final day of Qatar Festival week.

The 2025 Coral Stewards’ Cup will go down as a race to remember for Richard Spencer and Phil Cunningham, with the trainer-owner combination supplying the winner Two Tribes as well as the fourth Run Boy Run and fifth Twilight Calls.

A notable market mover through the day, 11/2 shot Two Tribes travelled strongly under David Egan among the stands’ side group before bursting clear to win by just over two lengths.

Strike Red (9/1), Jakajaro (16/1) and Run Boy Run (10/1) followed the winner home, in a race where the first four came from stalls 18 or higher. Twilight Calls (50/1) fared best of those who raced on the far side.

Two Tribes was securing a second valuable prize in the space of seven days, having landed a seven-furlong heritage handicap at Ascot last Saturday.

Spencer said: “I thought all three of them had really good chances. Two Tribes is in great form and, when you get a sprinter in this form, they are hard to beat.

“Two runs within seven days is hard for any horse but, at this level, it is even harder. They are not small fields, they are 28-runner races and the tempo is hard, so for them to have the mindset to do this is crazy. I didn’t expect him to win that far in a million years. It is a big testament to the staff at home, and hopefully we can carry on now.

‘‘The ground at Ascot was quick, whereas today it is a bit easier, which probably brought out a test of stamina. David got a good tune out of Two Tribes last week and this week he has jumped and travelled.

Tom Marquand riding Sam Hawkens (red cap) to win The Coral Summer Handicap at Goodwood's final day of Glorious (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

‘‘I thought all three would be bang close. I told everyone who spoke to me that they all had good each-way chances. I couldn’t really split them. I was dying to get Run Boy Run back to six furlongs with the visor on, while Twilight Calls will win a big one. Twilight Calls was drawn on the wrong side today and has done well to finish where he did. We will have a lot of fun with all of them. We could work back from the Ayr Gold Cup [with the placed horses].

“We have no immediate plans [for the winner]. We will see what the handicapper does. He is probably going to get a bit of a whack from the handicapper on the back of that, so we will let the dust settle.

“It is massive but it’s not just me. We have a big team behind us, and we get a lot of support from Phil and his family, so to reward him with two big handicap winners in a week is great.”

Cunningham said: “I have been very lucky. We have the right man training them and a super team. It is all coming together – it’s quite emotional. Everyone doesn’t obviously see everything that goes on all the time behind the scenes. It is hard work. When it all comes together and you get these special days, you’ve got to enjoy them."

Egan said: “Two Tribes actually did it easier today than in the International [at Ascot]. He travelled into it lovely – Richard’s other horse [Run Boy Run] showed more speed than Get It, which I was surprised with because you need to be a quick horse to do that.

“I knew at halfway we seemed to be ahead of the other group and he was taking me there rather than me asking. He is a fresh horse. When I rode him at Ascot, he tried to put me on the floor going under the tunnel. He did the same coming out here, so I knew that he was in a rich vein of form. Richard has produced him to the minute.”

Unexposed three-year-old Waardah relished the step up to 14 furlongs as she notched a first Pattern race victory in the G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes.

Stepping beyond a mile and a quarter for the first time, Waardah was given a patient ride by Callum Rodriguez before switching out to make her challenge approaching the final three furlongs.

Waardah led two furlongs out, with Danielle throwing down a sustained challenge on her inside. The duo pulled just over four lengths clear as they battled towards the line, with Owen Burrows’ filly prevailing by three-quarters of a length.

This was a second significant success at Goodwood this season for Waardah, who landed the Listed Weatherbys / British EBF Agnes Keyser Stakes at the course in June.

Burrows said: “Callum said Waardah switched off great, and in hindsight, he probably got there a little bit too soon, but we are still learning about her. She is inexperienced but very honest. I thought when the runner-up came to her, she was going to get outstayed, but in the last half furlong she was probably going away again. She will have no trouble going back to a mile and a half either, so she is an exciting filly."

Al Aasy continued his formidable record at G3 level as he easily won the 12-furlong Coral Glorious Stakes for a second time, following up his victory 12 months ago.

Carrying 3lb more than his four rivals, the 13/8 favourite waited in last under Jim Crowley before switching out to avoid the weakening Arabian Crown halfway down the home straight.

Al Aasy made good headway to challenge stablemate Candleford and Meydaan a furlong out and readily went away to win by three lengths, with Meydaan (15/2) taking second.

This was an eighth G3 success for the William Haggas-trained eight-year-old, with the son of Sea The Stars becoming the first dual winner of the Glorious Stakes since Capstan in 1981 and 1982.

Haggas said: “Isn’t Al Aasy marvellous? He is a fabulous horse. He is pretty reliable in this grade when things set up like that. They didn’t go very fast today and he usually likes a stronger pace. But they picked up well up the straight, he still found a gear and actually ran on strongly today. Usually, he wins by half a length or a neck.”

Progressive four-year-old Sam Hawkens (4/1F) is set for a trip to Australia after completing a quick-fire double for William Haggas in the Coral Summer Handicap over 14 furlongs.

Having raced handily under Tom Marquand, the son of Galileo challenged between rivals at the furlong marker and stayed on best to win by a half-length. Dancing In Paris (6/1) was second, with Aeronautic (11/2) a neck further back in third.

An addition to the Haggas yard last summer from Richard Hannon, Sam Hawkens was following up handicap victories at Newcastle and Hamilton.

Haggas, who owns the winner with his wife Maureen, said: “My mother owned Silver Buck. He was a wonderful horse and she left the colours to me when she passed away. Our son Sam wanted us to buy Sam Hawkens in an online sale last year and I thought he’d made a mistake – we bought him and I didn’t really like him, so I never sold him."

The regally bred Mudbir (4/1) secured his third win of the season in the seven-furlong Whispering Angel Handicap, although the son of Kingman had to survive a stewards’ enquiry.

Mudbir and Dance In The Storm (14/1) were separated by a short-head at the line, having bumped close home, but the placings remained unaltered.

John & Thady Gosden’s winner is from the Shadwell family of Mostahdaf and Nazeef, who both won G1 prizes for the stable.

Isaac Newton looks another Aidan O’Brien juvenile to follow after shedding his maiden tag at the second attempt in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden over seven furlongs.

Runner-up to stablemate New Zealand at the Curragh, the son of Camelot took a while to hit top gear before picking up well to beat Evanesco (14/1) by a neck.

The closing nine-furlong Coral Golden Rewards Shaker Handicap went the way of Andrew Balding’s Gladius, with the 11/8 favourite holding Whip Cracker (17/2) by a head.

Balding said: “Gladius had to do it the hard way. He was posted a little bit wide, but William [Buick] has done a lovely job.

"He is a lovely horse. He doesn’t show a huge amount at home, so each time we have run him it has been a pleasant surprise. Hopefully, he can keep going because he keeps improving.