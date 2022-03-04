Hailsham Harriers in a hurry - Eastbourne star Smith shines indoors

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

Organised by Tunbridge Wells Harriers, who have hosted the event for over 30 years, and famed for the scenic and challenging route, the Tunbridge Wells Half Marathon is now one of the biggest events in the UK.

Some 1,000 runners braved and battled the windy, wild conditions of storm Franklin to take part in the 13.1 mile race. Running for Hailsham Harriers were Lianne Leakey, Darren Gillett and Ros Thomson.

Hailsham Harriers in Tunbridge Wells

Lianne, first Harrier home, flew over the finish line in a personal best time of 1:31:41.

Darren, who has had a strong start to the year gaining two Parkrun personal bests in three weeks, finished in 2:13:10 whilst Ros, ran a confident yet determined race knocking of 14 minutes to gain a personal best of 2:25:53.

The weather proved to be somewhat different last Sunday as the sun shone with clear blue skies for over 6,000 runners taking part in the Brighton Half Marathon.

Bryn Smitn, right, happy at the end of his 60m race

A small group of individuals started the race back in the early 90s and the money raised from that very first event was used to help fund the building of The Sussex Beacon, the charity which organises the race.

Now, the Brighton Half Marathon is the biggest annual fundraising event for the charity, supporting a specialist HIV care centre in Brighton.

After putting in plenty of hard training since the start of the year, Hailsham Harriers Carl Barton and Michael Husarz both ran personal best times at the event.

Carl crossed the line in 1:30:16 with Michael finishing in 1:34:00.

Michael was accompanied by one of his best friends and fellow Hailsham Harrier Los Burrett who also finished in 1:34:00.

Wendy Harmer-Quinn and Julie Hickling both ran a superb race crossing the line together in 2:19:22.

This Sunday sees the Eastbourne Half Marathon take place from Princes park at 10am. Hailsham Harriers have the great privilege of providing pacers at the event and would like to wish all entrants the very best of luck

EASTBOURNE ROVERS

Eastbourne Rovers sprinter Bryn Smith is going from strength to strength with his indoor performances.

Last time out he donned his Brighton University ‘Panthers ‘vest at the British University Indoor Championships in the Sheffield Arena.

Pumped up from his success two weeks before with his bronze medal in the South of England Championships, Smith was ready to tackle the 60m and 200m.

Rovers are Masters of all they take part in.

In his 60m heat he cruised over the line in first place in 7.01 for a spot in the semi-final. Everyone upped their game so even a 6.98 in third position did not give him a lane in the final.

After a day’s rest Smith was lining up for his best event, the 200m. He again ran an amazingly easy, relaxed heat in a new personal best of 21.63.

In his semi-final he attacked all the way for another PB of 21.54 in second place, seeing him into the final.

Smith, in the tight lane two, gave a good chase until 150m when the leaders pulled away with Smith taking fifth spot out of an original field of over 70 athletes.

This was a remarkable performance at this prominent level and puts Smith third overall in the senior SE rankings and ninth U23 in the country.

Sprint coach Sue Keen said: “Bryn has had a fantastic indoor season as he now makes his mark in the senior ranks.”

The indoor season has been short and sweet, but Smith will now have a more restful March before the outdoor season get under way in April.