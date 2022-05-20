Hailsham Harriers shine in Hastings and at Out Of The Blue

For the first time in the event’s history, runners were allowed to run a 550 metre loop on the beautiful, historic Hastings Pier as part of the course.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The race is held in memory of former Hastings Runners member, Keith Chandler, who passed away in 2005. Proceeds from the race are donated to St Michaels Hospice.

Hailsham Harriers at Out of the Blue

Some 15 Hailsham Harriers ran the event with the ever impressive Ross Brocklehurst first across the line for the Harriers in a personal best time of 28:01, placing 6th overall and first in age.

Ross was followed by the unstoppable Carl Barton, also running a new personal best in 32:14. Lianne Leakey flew to the finish, 5th place female with a new personal best in 33:36, closely followed by Ladies Captain, Helen O’Sullivan also running a new personal best of 34:06.

Husband and wife team Simon and Audrey Haddon finished together in 38:53, Gary Smith 40:26, Doug Wood 40:55, Bill Fraser 41:15 and Victoria Little running to a new personal best in 41:21.

Hannah Deubert-Chapman finished in 41:56, whilst Frances Delves crossed the line in 42:13, first in age. Completing the fantastic team were Norman Harris 45:20, Katie Manley 49:47 and Maria Stanford 55:35.

The Out Of The Blue Battle 10k & 5k offers the rare opportunity to run in the unique setting of Ashburnham Place, near Battle. The multi-terrain route takes runners through some of the beautiful 220 acre grounds which are both scenic and rich in wildlife. Part of the grounds have been designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest because of its valuable flora and fauna.

* The Out Of The Blue event aims to raise funds for three charities - Winston’s Wish, Dragonflies and The Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team. Out of the Blue raises money to support these charities so that they can continue to help others.

The event also raises funds for CALM, The Campaign Against Living Miserably, a registered charity, which exists to prevent male suicide in the UK.

With a children’s race, a 5K and a 10K almost 500 people gathered on a beautiful, sunny evening to take part.

Running for local running club, Hailsham Harriers in the 5K race were Jenni Wainwright who finished in 32:19 and Wendy Quinn who took on the role as tail walker, finishing in 1:12:21.

Over in the 10K race Carl Barton produced another strong performance, crossing the line, first Harrier home in 46:23, finishing 10th overall and 2nd in age. Chris Little raced around the two lap undulating course to finish in 51:22 with sister Victoria flying across the line in 57:24 and 3rd in age.