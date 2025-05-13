Hastings couple tackle marathon in Leeds, united to support MNDA

United by one cause, although separated by many miles in the race, Hastings Runners members Maria and Simon Newstead completed the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon at the weekend, raising over £1,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association in the process.

The husband and wife team completed the 26.1mile event in honour of Simon’s mother Anne who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in May 2021, and passed away with it 14 months later. Said Anne: The MNDA was so helpful to us during Anne’s battle with the condition, and we’ve since been looking for a way to help them with their vital work to support other families experiencing what we went through and to one day hopefully find a cure.”

That way was running a marathon named after Rob Burrow – the former Leeds Rhinos, England and Great Britain rugby league star who died from MND in June last year, aged just 41. Maria and Simon endured far warmer and sunnier weather than anticipated, racing at very different paces. Simon Newstead crossed the finish line in a fabulous three hours 24 minutes and 49 seconds, then waited for his wife to join him, which she did in 6:06:05. Maria, a former Hastings Observer news editor, shed over nine-and-a-half pounds in weight between January 2023 and July 2024 – then joined Hastings Runners to complete her transformation. The marathon in Leeds was her first run at the distance.

A lot further south, and mainly in Sussex, other Hastings Runners took it easier by entering a variety of 10k races... Prime among these was the Sussex Grand Prix event the Horsham 10k. HR’s best placed entrant was Lewis Parsons who finished a strong in 39:41. Also running for the green-and-black team were Andy Knight (50:18), Charles Bowley (54:45) and Catherine Southgate (1:25:46).

Meanwhile in the Seaford 10k, Simon Linklater clocked 42:58 in 39th place and Jo French ran a personal best 55:06, followed home by Mark Dunn (61:33) and Rebecca Richardson (69:39).

Meanwhile, to the north in Kent, Heidi Rossetter ran the Maidstone Riverside 10k

in 59:58 and way out west at the Great Bristol 10k, Adrian Shepherd clocked 67:28.

• Places are still available for this year’s prestigious Hastings Five Mile race, organised by Hastings Runners and run from the Town Hall out and back along the seafront on Sunday 1 June. The flagship event, which raises funds for St Michael’s Hospice, can be entered online via register.enthuse.com

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk