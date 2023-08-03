Al Husn lowered the colours of some high-profile rivals in the feature Qatar Nassau Stakes on Ladies’ Day at Glorious Goodwood, providing West Sussex jockey Jim Crowley with a second Group 1 prize in under a week after Hukum’s success in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes.

A crowd of around 20,000 was at the racecourse for the day when ladies’ fashions catch the eye and the gents have to take a back seat.

On the track the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes was the highlight and had a surprise result as last year’s winner Nashwa and her France-based challenger Blue Rose Cen were beaten.

Making her debut at G1 level, Al Husn enjoyed a perfect trip on the heels of the leader Above The Curve (7/1) before working her way to the front and holding off all challengers in the straight to score by half a length. Above The Curve stuck to her task well to hold second, just ahead of Nashwa (11/4), who looked a big danger before her run flattened out.

It's a day for fashion at Goodwood Racecourse on Ladies' Day (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The 10/11 favourite Blue Rose Cen, a dual Classic winner in France this year, could never land a blow after meeting trouble and finished fourth.

Al Husn has now won seven of her last eight starts for Roger Varian, with today’s success following victory in the G3 Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle in June.

Varian said: “Al Husn is a remarkable filly. I think she has won seven of her last eight now. The truth is none of us really knew how good she was, because she is one of those who just beats what is in front of her and is never particularly flashy. She has such an admirable attitude. We thought we would come here and run very well, but I am obviously delighted, and delighted Sheihka Hissa is here. To have a Group One for her and with a homebred filly like this, it’s fantastic."

Crowley, based at Pulborough, said: “Al Husn was so tough there. You can see how big she is, she is not a big filly, but she is a little terrier who tries and is so tough. She has improved with every run and it's just great to nick a race like that with her.

Desert Hero - owned by The King and Queen - wins the Group 3 Gordon Stakes | Picture: Clive Bennett

Desert Hero (7/1) backed up his memorable Royal Ascot success by coming from last to first to win the G3 John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes in the colours of Their Majesties The King & Queen.

The son of Sea The Stars was once again the beneficiary of a cool ride from Tom Marquand, who needed to be patient as he tried to weave his way through runners from the two-furlong marker.

Once angled to the inside, the William Haggas-trained colt picked up strongly to run down long-time leader Chesspiece and score by a neck. Canberra Legend (7/1) was three lengths further back in third.

The winner is now likely to bid for Classic glory in the St Leger at Doncaster in September, with Conduit in 2008 the last horse to win both races.

Jim Crowley and Al Husn (blue/white) win The Qatar Nassau Stakes (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images):Action and scenes from Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2023

Royal Rhyme (9/1) marked himself down as a Stakes horse in waiting when scooting clear of a competitive field to take the Coral Kincsem Handicap by six and a half lengths.

Back on slower ground, the Karl Burke-trained son of Lope De Vega travelled powerfully and was the only contender still on the bridle passing the two-furlong pole.

Once asked to quicken, Royal Rhyme forged clear to give jockey Clifford Lee his first winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Runner-up Have Secret won the battle for the minor honours, with Alsakib three quarters of a length further back in third.

Exciting two-year-old Vandeek (11/8F) maintained his unbeaten record with an impressive display in the G2 Markel Richmond Stakes for Simon & Ed Crisford.

The son of Havana Grey, who was well-backed when making a successful debut at Nottingham 13 days ago, took the step up to Group company in his stride.

Having travelled strongly into contention under Andrea Atzeni, Vandeek put the race to bed entering the final furlong and had a length in hand at the line.

Ballymount Boy (25/1) stepped forward from his win at Hamilton last month to take second, with a further five lengths back to G2 July Stakes third Toca Madera (15/2).

