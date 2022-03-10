Horsham rugby clubs hold special night under lights - to say farewell to friends

It was organised also as a farewell for four players who will be continuing their rugby careers elsewhere.

Katie Shillaker and Grace Clifford will join up with Harlequins ladies – and joining the England under-18 squad for the Home Nations Cup in April.

This year’s captain, Lucy Senneck will be joining the London Irish ladies team and Jessie Spurrier will join the Saracens ladies team. Meanwhile Sophie Roberts will move on at the end of the season.

Horsham RFC's under-18 girls at the floodlit match

Horsham give Camberley a run for their money.

Horsham won 50-19 on the night and their coaches spoke of their pride in their players – including those moving on to great new opportunities.

Neil Hobbs, the Horsham head coach, said: “What a fantastic team we have to coach at Horsham.

“That was our most complete performance of the year. A special well done and thank you to coach Matt Brown for putting this evening together.”

The quintet who are moving on from Horsham RFC's under-18s

Attack coach Brown added “The girls have worked so hard this year and to play as well as they did in front of such a crowd at the club shows what quality players we have.

“The entire girls section has such talented rugby player within it, and we are fortunate to be able to showcase their skills in front of such support including our sponsors Henry Adams, Impact Finance, Les Searle and Hartley Fowler.”