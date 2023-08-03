It’s Ladies’ Day at Glorious Goodwood – one of Sussex’s biggest sporting and social events of the year.

A crowd of around 20,000 is expected at the racecourse for the day when ladies’ fashions catch the eye and when the gents have to take a back seat.

After Wednesday’s rain and wind, today looks like being a mostly dry day – with just a slim chance of a shower in mid or late afternoon. And that’s good news for visitors who will have spent a lot of time and money getting their dresses, hats and fascinators just right for the big day!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the track the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes is the highlight as last year’s winner Nashwa, ridden by Hollie Doyle, is taken on by France-based filly Blue Rose Cen.

It's a day for fashion at Goodwood Racecourse on Ladies' Day (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

There are six other cracking races too, but which runners can scale the heights seen on Tuesday by Quickthorn in the Goodwood Cup and on Wednesday by Paddington in winning the Sussex Stakes./

We’ll have news from the racing and the best of the pictures here as the day unfoldss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stick with this website for the rest of the week for all the Glorious Goodwood action, reaction and pictures.

WEATHER NEWS

Today looks to be dry with sunny spells. Much the same for Friday. A little rain then sunny spells and showers for Saturday

GOING NEWS

the going for day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Thursday, August 3, is Soft.

GoingStick at 07:00: 6.1

BETTING NEWS

Coral’s John Hill said: “French Oaks winner Blue Rose Cen is the odds-on favourite to land the Group One Nassau Stakes, the feature race on day three of Glorious Goodwood. With form on soft ground and an unbeaten campaign so far in France, many punters are convinced that she is the one to beat in the fillies’ race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Elsewhere on day two, Vandeek is proving popular in the Richmond Stakes and Perfuse has been well-back to win the opener.”

1.50pm Coral Kincsem Handicap

Perfuse – 9/4 from 11/4

2.25pm Markel Richmond Stakes (Group 2)

Vandeek – 5/4 from 6/4

3.00pm John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (Group 3)

Chesspiece – 7/2 from 9/2

3.35pm Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series)

Blue Rose Cen – 10/11 from 5/4

4.10pm Jaeger-LeCoultre Nursery Handicap

Gray’s Inn – 15/8 from 5/2

4.45pm Buccellati Handicap

Novus – 11/4 from 7/2

5.20pm Tatler British EBF Fillies’ Maiden

Really Darn Hot – 8/1 from 10/1

5.55pm World Pool Handicap

Thunder Moor – 17/2 from 10/1

Coral Specials