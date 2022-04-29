Mini marvels make it fantastic end to season for Lewes Rugby Club

Lewes Rugby Club’s minis welcomed clubs from across the county for what became a glorious end of season affair for the 2021-22 season.

By Steve Bone
Friday, 29th April 2022, 5:00 pm

With over 66 teams registered and 550 players, events certainly had a celebratory feel.

Played in glorious spring sunshine, it was lovely to see festival rugby back at the Stanley Turner Ground.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

After two years of Covid-disrupted minis rugby, all the players put their very best into delivering some enjoyable and exciting rugby.

A marvellous minis scene at Lewes RFC

Lewes suffer late agony.

The matches were played with fantastic spirit, with people leaving the ground with huge smiles on their faces and their shiny medals adorning their necks.

In addition the event had a real community feel about it, raising £500 through car parking for the Brain Tumour Trust and The Injured Rugby Players’ Foundation.

It's tough going for Lewes.

The Friends of Firle School ran a popular sweet stand to raise funds for their new playground.

Lewes RFC wishes to thank all the volunteers, coaches, parents involved for making the event run so smoothly; through to the supporters; to the players for some wonderful rugby and to the visiting teams in sharing in the spirit of the day and showing what a wonderful rugby family we have across Sussex.

The fun continues at the Stanley Turner Ground tomorrow with the minis’ end of season awards.

And there’s a Women’s Charity Development Tournament and Family Fun Day for Brain Tumour Research.

The day’s fun kicks off at 11am.

Get the latest local sport at sussexworld.co.uk/sport

Sussex