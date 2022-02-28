British Olympic chiefs: Russia and Belarus must be barred from international sport

Reacting to the invasion of Ukraine, the BOA has issued a statement this evening saying: "The British Olympic Association, together with the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Germany, demands the immediate exclusion of Russia and Belarus from the international sports family until further notice.

"We call on the international sports federations to ban athletes representing Russia and Belarus from competitions for the time being and to suspend Russian and Belarusian officials from their positions.

"We stand united with the people, athletes and the Olympic family of Ukraine, following this unacceptable and unwarranted declaration of war against them."

Vladimir Putin at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Gala Dinner in Sochi / Picture: Getty

The BOA is the latest in a series of sporting bodies to react to the situation in Ukraine - while FIFA has been widely criticised for not going far enough in its sanctions against the Russians..