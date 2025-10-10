It took more than a postponement to stop the Hastings Half Marathon in its tracks – and more than six months after the original race was scuppered, a huge field took to the streets to take part in the popular race’s 2025 renewal.

In March, the race had to be called off the day before it was due to be staged because a police investigation into a major chemical incident at a property on the route meant a cordon was in place and could not be lifted in time.

This time, there was no such drama and the sun came out as runners of all ages and abilities ran for glory, PBs, charity or just to say they’d done it.

HY AC's Adam Clarke crosses the line first | Staff photo

A stunning autumn morning awaited participants, with beautiful blue skies and sunshine there to greet runners - even if it was windier than runners would have liked.

Runners set off in the sun | Staff photo

Organised for the Hastings Lions by race management company Nice Work, the results of six months of planning and hard work was clear to see as thousands of runners lined up on Sea Road, ready to take on the 13.1 mile challenge.

Race chiefs worked hard to find a new date for the event, knowing how important it was to so many.

On Sunday, first-timers and seasoned professionals alike brought palpable energy and excitement to the start line.

Hastings AC at the 2025 Hastings Half Marathon | Picture by Kevin Boorman

Once runners had crossed the line and got their breath back, we heard over and over about the incredible support around the course. The crowds did not disappoint – clapping, cheering, sign-holding and pompom-waving with an energy the Hastings community can be relied upon to provide.

Charity runners were out in force, raising funds for a huge number of local charities including the Sara Lee Trust, Friends of Conquest Hospital, Macmillan, KSS Air Ambulance and St Michael’s Hospice.

Batman and Robin, all four Teletubbies, ballerinas, fairies and other superheroes were all spotted out on the course, taking on the challenge to support their chosen causes.

The first three home were winner Adam Clarke of HY AC in 1.08.38, runner-up Rhys Boorman of Hastings AC in 1:11:31 and third-placed Jack Swallow of Phoenix in 1:12:34.

Women’s winner was Phoebe Baker of Tonbridge AC in 1.20.14, followed in by Grace Baker of Hastings AC in 1.20.59 and Imogen Matthews of HY AC in 1.22.21.

Many of the Hastings’ running club’s vests were in evidence as finishers streamed over the line.

The race was supported by 200 volunteers who all worked hard to give runners a fantastic and safe race experience, whether out on the course, supporting the race village, giving out medals and water or cheering our final finishers over the line.

Put simply: this race could not happen without them. Another big thank-you went to all event sponsors for their support in putting on this brilliant event.

Race Director Rachel Wood said: “The Hastings Half Marathon is testament to the impact we can have when we come together. Every hour of the planning behind the scenes, every mile run, every pound raised, every hour given in support - this is truly a community event, and my absolute favourite of the year.”

The half is managed by Nice Work for Hastings Lions and the Lions’ president, Brett McClean, said " A huge thank you must be given to many.

"These include fellow Lions for their hard work and dedication, our partner organisation Nice Work for their enthusiasm and passion, the sponsors, participants and spectators who all collectively executed a five-star event that would have generated around £250,000 for a myriad of local, regional and national charities and voluntary organisations supporting some of the most vulnerable within our communities.

"We are now organising the 42nd Hastings Half Marathon which will proceed in March as planned."

The Hastings Half Marathon will return on Sunday, March 22 next yeart. Plenty of time to get training...