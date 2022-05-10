The event took place at Gatwick Aviation Museum and it was the first Run Gatwick since 2019.

Money raised by the runners will help support local charities including Crawley Open House, SASH, Gatwick Aviation Museum, St Catherine’s Hospice and Rainbow Trust.

This year’s Run Gatwick event was its most sustainable event to date as it partnered with SES Water and Southern Water to provide bottle-free water, reducing the use of single-use plastic.

Run Gatwick offered four routes (Half Marathon, Brand new 10k, 5k and Family Run) that ran directly under the Run Gatwick final landing approach and take off.

The event included runners of all different ages. The oldest runner to take part in this year’s Run Gatwick was aged 87 and the youngest runner was just aged four.

To find the results from the day, please take a look at Run Gatwick 2022 results table here: https://mytime.kronosports.uk/results.aspx?CId=20177&RId=216

Take a look at the pictures from the event below:

JPCOnews-10-05-22 Run Gatwick 2022 Picture Gallery 2-SSX Runners taking part in Run Gatwick 2022

Run Gatwick 2022 Picture Gallery Runners and spectators mixing

JPCOnews-10-05-22 Run Gatwick 2022 Picture Gallery 4-SSX British Airways sponsored the event

JPCOnews-10-05-22 Run Gatwick 2022 Picture Gallery 5-SSX Runners at the start of Run Gatwick