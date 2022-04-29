SES Water and Southern Water to partner with Run Series to keep British Airways Run Gatwick 2022 running on tap water

Run Series will be collaborating with SES Water and Southern Water to support its goal of eliminating 24,000 plastic bottles at its annual award-winning British Airways Run Gatwick event.

Participants on the day will compete in four races, 5km, 10km, half marathon and a family run, with route going right under the Gatwick airport flight path and surrounded in an aviation themed atmosphere.

The water companies will be providing free tap water from standpipes and SES Water’s 11,000 litre tanker, The Quenchinator, to all runners and spectators.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Kelly, Founder of Run Series, said: “For 2022 we are working hard to be a much more sustainable event. Through our partnership with SES Water and Southern Water for the first time, we will be eliminating 24,000 plastic water bottles by providing drinking water in biodegradable paper cups to our 4,000 runners! All water will come exactly as it does at home - from a tap!”

Together with SES Water and Southern Water, Run Series aims to encourage thousands of people to get moving, for themselves or a charitable cause while helping create a sustainable event.

Tom Kelly, SES Water’s Wholesale Director, said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Run Series and Southern Water to reduce the use of plastic at Run Gatwick.

“Protecting nature and reducing our environmental impact is something we are extremely passionate about at SES Water and we’re pleased to play our part at this race.

“We want to wish all the runners the best of luck.”

Guy Franklin, Head of Water Quality and Compliance at Southern Water commented: “We wholeheartedly support the reduction of single use plastics and are delighted to be able to help provide runners at this event with water and help to reduce the impact on our local environment.”

Spectators can also enjoy the event day in the Event Village which offers food and drink, FREE kids’ activities, community stands and music.