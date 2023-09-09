BREAKING
Sizzling Saturday at Goodwood Revival - 34 great photos of the day's action

The tempertures are getting hotter – and so is the action – at Goodwood’s Revival meeting.
By Steve Bone
Published 9th Sep 2023, 18:49 BST

Another massive crowd flocked to the venue on Saturday for a sweltering day of motor racing, fashion, food and much more as the event celebrated the great motorsport events of yesteryear.

How the Festival of Speed could have done with this settled weather back in July.– instead of conditions that saw one of its four days cancelled because of the threat of high winds.

See pictures from Saturday’s action by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked – then catch up with Friday’s Revival action by Steve Robards here and by Lyn and Trevor here.

Images from Saturday at Goodwood Revival 2023 Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Images from Saturday at Goodwood Revival 2023 Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Images from Saturday at Goodwood Revival 2023 Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Images from Saturday at Goodwood Revival 2023 Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

