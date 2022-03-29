Snooker superstars Judd Trump and John Higgins heading to Bexhill

Judd Trump / Picture: Getty

This time they have persuaded two of the biggest stars of the game to visit – four times world champion, The Wizard from Wishaw, John Higgins, and former world champion and world No1, The Ace in the Pack, the exceptional Judd Trump to come and perform an exhibition and play up to ten players each in a frame of snooker.

It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for snooker fans to play and meet their idols, get photos and autographs and purchase some of their memorabilia.

The John Higgins exhibition is on Saturday, April 9 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £60 each for entry or a frame against John is £150 with a signed photo.

The Judd Trump exhibition is on Friday, May 13, 7.30pm. Tickets are £75 each for entry, or a frame against Judd is £150 with a signed photo.

There is the possibility he will be the new world champion when he visits.

If you purchase an entry ticket for both events, you can save £15.

Any businesses wishing to sponsor either event should contact the club.