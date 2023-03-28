Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
4 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
7 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
9 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
9 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
9 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

The moment that made the Hastings Half Marathon so special

An incredible for many reasons – but for one reason in particular.

By Steve Bone
Published 28th Mar 2023, 17:00 BST

That was how the new bosses of the Hastings Half Marathon described this year’s event – after the two race leaders decided to cross the line together.

It was a lovely moment as Hastings club HY Runners’ Adam Clarke and Charlie Brisley, of Newham and Essex Beagles, crossed the line in a time of 1hr 11min 03sec.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

63 pictures by Justin Lycett and video from the start of the Hastings Half Marathon.

Most Popular

66 photos by Frank Copper as the runners make their way along Harley Shute Road.

Thom Sands, of new race managers Nice Work, said: “It was an incredible day for many reasons, but one moment really stood out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“For the first time in the history of the race we had joint winners. None of us anticipated the two frontrunners, who fought so hard against each other throughout, to decide on the final few metres to cross the finish line hand in hand and take joint first.

"Hats off to Charlie and Adam, it was a piece of sportsmanship that has put itself in the race's history and will be remembered by those involved for a long time.”

There were 2,000 finishers in the half and 207 in the mini run for youngsters and the event was a big success despite the rain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beth Kidger (Brighton Phoenix) was first woman home in 1.16.27. Sands said: “She had a brilliant run in tough conditions, it was a well deserved victory.

"The rain at the start of the race was heavy which made things tough, but it didn't dampen spirits of runners or volunteers. The atmosphere was great.

"Volunteers who give up their time to support the cause of the race are greatly appreciated, it's not always easy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The people of Hastings who came out to support deserve a shoutout – they didn't go unnoticed. The support for this race is streets ahead of other races. Even the people who had their cars towed away were smiling!”

After Brisley and Clarke took the joint honours, another HY Runner, Luke Grenfell-Shaw was third, 25 seconds behind the front pait.

Second among the women was Alexandra Millard of Invicta East Kent in 1:18:05, third Grace Baker of Hastings AC in 1:19:39.

Full results are available here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One popular runner who received plenty of cheers around the course was Eric Hardwick, founder and long-tine race director who ran this year having been freed up from race-day duties..

Entries for 2024 are already open.

Sands said: “The 2024 race will take place on Sunday, March 24 and you can enter through the Nice Work website. We want to grow this event bigger than ever before and it's a 40th year anniversary, so we've got some plans in the pipeline that we think will be popular with everyone involved.

“We have to give a big thank you to everyone involved in HHM23 – the volunteers, runners, musicians and everyone in between. Finally a thank you to the men and ladies of the Hastings Lions Club who have been working alongside us here at Nice Work for the past 12 months to make sure the race is a success.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’re looking forward to seeing everyone down there in 2024.”

HY RunnersHastings