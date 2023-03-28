An incredible for many reasons – but for one reason in particular.

That was how the new bosses of the Hastings Half Marathon described this year’s event – after the two race leaders decided to cross the line together.

It was a lovely moment as Hastings club HY Runners’ Adam Clarke and Charlie Brisley, of Newham and Essex Beagles, crossed the line in a time of 1hr 11min 03sec.

Thom Sands, of new race managers Nice Work, said: “It was an incredible day for many reasons, but one moment really stood out.

“For the first time in the history of the race we had joint winners. None of us anticipated the two frontrunners, who fought so hard against each other throughout, to decide on the final few metres to cross the finish line hand in hand and take joint first.

"Hats off to Charlie and Adam, it was a piece of sportsmanship that has put itself in the race's history and will be remembered by those involved for a long time.”

There were 2,000 finishers in the half and 207 in the mini run for youngsters and the event was a big success despite the rain.

Beth Kidger (Brighton Phoenix) was first woman home in 1.16.27. Sands said: “She had a brilliant run in tough conditions, it was a well deserved victory.

"The rain at the start of the race was heavy which made things tough, but it didn't dampen spirits of runners or volunteers. The atmosphere was great.

"Volunteers who give up their time to support the cause of the race are greatly appreciated, it's not always easy.

"The people of Hastings who came out to support deserve a shoutout – they didn't go unnoticed. The support for this race is streets ahead of other races. Even the people who had their cars towed away were smiling!”

After Brisley and Clarke took the joint honours, another HY Runner, Luke Grenfell-Shaw was third, 25 seconds behind the front pait.

Second among the women was Alexandra Millard of Invicta East Kent in 1:18:05, third Grace Baker of Hastings AC in 1:19:39.

One popular runner who received plenty of cheers around the course was Eric Hardwick, founder and long-tine race director who ran this year having been freed up from race-day duties..

Entries for 2024 are already open.

Sands said: “The 2024 race will take place on Sunday, March 24 and you can enter through the Nice Work website. We want to grow this event bigger than ever before and it's a 40th year anniversary, so we've got some plans in the pipeline that we think will be popular with everyone involved.

“We have to give a big thank you to everyone involved in HHM23 – the volunteers, runners, musicians and everyone in between. Finally a thank you to the men and ladies of the Hastings Lions Club who have been working alongside us here at Nice Work for the past 12 months to make sure the race is a success.

