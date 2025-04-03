Video and 105 pictures: Chichester Corporate Challenge road race series ends

Once again the streets of Chichester city centre were packed with runners and supporters as eight races were staged to bring down the curtain on the 2025 challenge.

Four primary schools came first, followed by two for secondary school pupils then the A and B races for adults.

You can read all about the final night in next week’s (April 10) Chichester Observer but in the meantime on this page and those linked (or just on the single page if you’re on the Observer app) see Ian Luxford and David Richardson’s pictures from the final race night. And don’t miss David’s video from the races in the video player above.

And to recap on the earlier action from this year’s series, click here to see the opening night gallery and here to see the pictures and video from the second evening of the event. And click here to see more pictures from all three race nights from this year’s series by Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and David Richardson.

1 . David Richardson Chichester Corporate Challenge - action from the final night - pictures by David Richardson Photo: DAVID RICHARDSON

