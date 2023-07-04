According to the Met Office, scattered showers pushing in from the west will likely cause delays to today’s play, with heavy downpours likely in places and the odd rumble of thunder also possible.
Persistent, and often heavy, rain and showers will move eastwards across the region through the evening.
Tomorrow will be dryer and brighter to begin with, before scattered showers start developing from mid-morning onwards, possibly heavy at times during the afternoon.
HAVE YOU READ THIS?
Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray will face fellow Brit Ryan Peniston on Centre Court this afternoon (July 4) and will likely be playing under a closed roof for the entire match.
Norrie, who reached the semi-final of this tournament in 2022, will face a similar situation on Court One when he faces world number 106 Tomáš Macháč.