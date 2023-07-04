NationalWorldTV
Wimbledon 2023: What is the weather forecast for day two?

More rain is expected to fall on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, with British players Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie set to begin their tournament adventures in the first round of the Men’s singles.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:15 BST

According to the Met Office, scattered showers pushing in from the west will likely cause delays to today’s play, with heavy downpours likely in places and the odd rumble of thunder also possible.

Persistent, and often heavy, rain and showers will move eastwards across the region through the evening.

Tomorrow will be dryer and brighter to begin with, before scattered showers start developing from mid-morning onwards, possibly heavy at times during the afternoon.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray will face fellow Brit Ryan Peniston on Centre Court this afternoon (July 4) and will likely be playing under a closed roof for the entire match.

Norrie, who reached the semi-final of this tournament in 2022, will face a similar situation on Court One when he faces world number 106 Tomáš Macháč.

