APH.com compares Gatwick Airport's top 20 EV charging hubs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As electric and hybrid car sales hit a new global record in 2024, the need for increased electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure has become paramount.

Whatever your reason to be driving in the Gatwick area, convenient access to charging stations is a top priority and it appears UK airports are stepping up to meet this demand with Gatwick Airport opening a new Gridserve Electric Forecourt in January.

To help drivers plan ahead and travel with peace of mind, award-winning airport parking specialist Airport Parking and Hotels (APH.com) has released a guide comparing the EV charging ports at Gatwick Airport and surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available at www.aph.com/evcharging, the guide features 20 different charging stations and their facilities including distance from Gatwick Airport, range of devices, charging power, valet availability, number of connectors, and costs.

Airport Parking and Hotels (APH.com) has released a guide comparing EV charging hubs at Gatwick.

​For those crunched for time, the newly opened Gridserve Electric Forecourt at Gatwick Airport offers 32 connectors with power options ranging from 22kW to an impressive 350kW, priced at 79p/kWh. With the ability to accommodate various types of connectors including CCS Combo, it ensures rapid charging and minimal waiting times, making it a top choice for travellers in a hurry.

​Looking for low-cost EV charging options? The guide highlights several affordable charge points including Gatwick South Terminal Orange Car Park, featuring four connectors, 22kW power, and accessible via the Pod Point app, providing the most cost-effective on-airport charging at 25p/kWh. Whereas the Holiday Inn London Gatwick, located 1.5 miles from the airport, provides a mix of fast and rapid chargers with power up to 50kW, accessible through the BP Pulse app.

​Tesla owners, although capable of using any of the 20 charging stations in the area, should take advantage of the London Gatwick Supercharger, conveniently located on airport premises. This Supercharger offers high-speed charging with power up to 250kW, priced at 37p to 47p/kWh depending on the time of day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The guide also covers off-airport options such as Tesco Extra Gatwick, which provides affordable charging at 44p/kWh – 49p/kWh and up to 69p/kWh for rapid charging.

​Or for travellers looking to return from holiday to a fully charged car, the most convenient option is pre-booking airport parking with a reputable service provider such as APH. In addition to offering EV charging, APH provides safe and secure valet parking to ensure a hassle-free experience.

​Finally, for EV owners looking for no-cost options, Motorline Gatwick Hyundai Dealership offers free charging at its premises, though drivers must report to reception upon arrival.

​Nick Caunter, Managing Director of Airport Parking and Hotels (APH.com), said, “We hope the APH guide provides a one-stop solution so drivers can plan ahead and find reliable EV charging when on the go, making their journey to and from Gatwick airport as easy and stress-free as possible.”