London Gatwick airport: 14 new routes launched ahead of summer getaways
New routes recently underway include short-haul flights to Gothenburg (Sweden), Vagar (Faroe Islands), and Ponta Delgada (Azores, Portugal), while a new service to Varna (Bulgaria) starts today, with Salerno (Italy) due to start on 13 July.
New long-haul options include Halifax (Canada), St John’s (Canada), Beijing (China) and Erbil (Iraq), alongside Guangzhou (China) starting on 20 June and Singapore starting on 22 June.
Additional services to Jersey (Channel Islands), Skiathos (Greece), and Rome (Italy) are also now operating.
Stephanie Wear, VP Aviation Development, London Gatwick said:“It’s fantastic that London Gatwick can offer passengers such an exciting range of destinations this summer, whether for holidays, visiting family and friends, or business trips.
“As we work towards our vision of becoming the airport for everyone, whatever your journey, we are committed to providing passengers as much choice as possible. We are delighted to continue growing our already extensive network and welcome new airlines including ITA Airways, Atlantic Airways, Azores Airlines, Singapore Airlines and FlyErbil.
“We are looking forward to welcoming passengers as they fly from London Gatwick this summer. Once at the airport, 95% of passengers on average fly through security in less than five minutes and can experience great retail and food and beverage offerings.”
From 18 August, Air India will also launch a new flight between London Gatwick and Bengaluru, while services to destinations including Bangkok (Thailand), Islamabad (Pakistan) and Rovaniemi (Finland) will begin later in the year.
London Gatwick is investing in its long-term future and its planning application to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use, has now entered the examination phase with the Planning Inspectorate. This low-impact plan will improve resilience, reduce delays, and provide a significant boost to the national and regional economy by supporting trade, tourism, and new jobs.
New London Gatwick services (May – July 2024)
Short-haul (Destination, Airline, Frequency)
Gothenburg, Sweden, Norwegian, 4 x per week
Skiathos, Greece, easyJet, 2 x per week
Rome, Italy, ITA Airways, 7 x per week
Vagar, Faroe Islands, Atlantic Airways, 2 x per week
Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal, Azores Airlines, 2 x per week
Varna, Bulgaria, Wizz Air, 3 x per week
Salerno, Italy, easyJet, 2 x per week
Long-haul
Halifax, WestJet, 4 x per week
St John’s, WestJet, 3 x per week
Erbil. Iraq, FlyErbil, 1 x per week
Beijing, China, Air China, 7 x per week
Singapore, Singapore Airlines, 5 x per week
Guangzhou, China, China Southern, 3 x per week
Domestic
Jersey, Channel Islands, British Airways, 4 x per week
