London Gatwick airport: 14 new routes launched ahead of summer getaways

Passengers across London and the South East will have the choice of 223 destinations from 56 airlines at London Gatwick this summer, with 14 new services launching ahead of the UK school summer holidays.

New routes recently underway include short-haul flights to Gothenburg (Sweden), Vagar (Faroe Islands), and Ponta Delgada (Azores, Portugal), while a new service to Varna (Bulgaria) starts today, with Salerno (Italy) due to start on 13 July.

New long-haul options include Halifax (Canada), St John’s (Canada), Beijing (China) and Erbil (Iraq), alongside Guangzhou (China) starting on 20 June and Singapore starting on 22 June.

Additional services to Jersey (Channel Islands), Skiathos (Greece), and Rome (Italy) are also now operating.

London Gatwick passengers will have choice of 223 destinations from 56 airlines this summer | Picture: London Gatwick

Stephanie Wear, VP Aviation Development, London Gatwick said:“It’s fantastic that London Gatwick can offer passengers such an exciting range of destinations this summer, whether for holidays, visiting family and friends, or business trips.

“As we work towards our vision of becoming the airport for everyone, whatever your journey, we are committed to providing passengers as much choice as possible. We are delighted to continue growing our already extensive network and welcome new airlines including ITA Airways, Atlantic Airways, Azores Airlines, Singapore Airlines and FlyErbil.

“We are looking forward to welcoming passengers as they fly from London Gatwick this summer. Once at the airport, 95% of passengers on average fly through security in less than five minutes and can experience great retail and food and beverage offerings.”

From 18 August, Air India will also launch a new flight between London Gatwick and Bengaluru, while services to destinations including Bangkok (Thailand), Islamabad (Pakistan) and Rovaniemi (Finland) will begin later in the year.

London Gatwick is investing in its long-term future and its planning application to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use, has now entered the examination phase with the Planning Inspectorate. This low-impact plan will improve resilience, reduce delays, and provide a significant boost to the national and regional economy by supporting trade, tourism, and new jobs.

New London Gatwick services (May – July 2024)

Short-haul (Destination, Airline, Frequency)

Gothenburg, Sweden, Norwegian, 4 x per week

Skiathos, Greece, easyJet, 2 x per week

Rome, Italy, ITA Airways, 7 x per week

Vagar, Faroe Islands, Atlantic Airways, 2 x per week

Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal, Azores Airlines, 2 x per week

Varna, Bulgaria, Wizz Air, 3 x per week

Salerno, Italy, easyJet, 2 x per week

Long-haul

Halifax, WestJet, 4 x per week

St John’s, WestJet, 3 x per week

Erbil. Iraq, FlyErbil, 1 x per week

Beijing, China, Air China, 7 x per week

Singapore, Singapore Airlines, 5 x per week

Guangzhou, China, China Southern, 3 x per week

Domestic