London Gatwick is prepared to welcome passengers this summer in what will be the busiest season since 2019.

This summer, Gatwick passengers can choose from 56 airlines flying to 223 destinations, with 169 short-haul destinations across a large European network and 51 long-haul routes.

The busiest day for passengers traveling through London Gatwick is expected to be on Sunday, 11 August. The busiest day for flights, both arrivals and departures, is expected to be on Sunday, 1 September with 905 air traffic movements.

New routes recently underway include short-haul flights to Gothenburg (Sweden), Vagar (Faroe Islands), and Ponta Delgada (Azores, Portugal) and Salerno (Italy) which began on 13 July.

Head of Passenger Operations at London Gatwick, Nick Williams | Picture: Mark Dunford

With school holidays starting this week, we caught up with London Gatwick’s Head of Passenger Operations Nick Williams to find out how they have prepared for the summer and what travellers going through the airport can expect.

You are coming up to your busiest period since 2019, how have you prepared for it?

We have been really busy since Easter but as we prepare for the school summer holidays, this is where our real peak is. Our busiest day is due to be just at the start of September and on that day we will handle more than 900 flights coming in and out of Gatwick, so that gives you an idea of the scale of the operation. But for the next eight to ten weeks we are really, really busy but we are really well set and have been preparing for the last 12 months to make sure we are ready.

It’s a huge planning process working with airlines and ground handlers and our retail partners to make sure we have the right staffing. We have had a test run from Easter to July which is busy but it gets us ready for this next step up as we move into the summer. At the moment we will be about 860 flights per day, so it shows how busty we already are but now we have a long busy period.

London Gatwick is expecting it's busiest period 2019 | Picture: Steve Robards

The teams across London Gatwick, both our team and the third parties who are here work incredibly hard to make sure passengers get away on their holidays on time.

With our daily Gatwick updates at SussexWorld.co.uk, we have noticed more delays and cancellations. How do you handle that in a busy period with more passengers?

We work really hard with the airlines to make sure we have a schedule which is operated and they fly and that’s an ongoing communication with the airline. We don’t envisage cancellations or delays and we do everything we can to make sure we run a smooth schedule because we know all passengers want is to get away on time.

Can you talk us through how many destinations passengers can travel to from London Gatwick this summer?

You can fly to more than 220 destinations from London Gatwick this summer | Picture: Steve Robards

We have over 50 airlines flying from London Gatwick to more than 220 destinations. This time of year we have a huge number of passengers going to Southern Europe but most recently we launched our five-times weekly service to Singapore, we have daily flights to Dubai and New York so we have a real vast array of choices for passengers to fly to from London Gatwick.

What can passengers expect this summer at London Gatwick and what is your message to them during this period?

It will be really busy so we urge passengers to plan their journey, arrive on time, over 95% of passengers get through our security operation in less than five minutes so we have a world class security operation and that means you will have plenty of time to enjoy the departure lounges where you will be able to eat, drink and shop before you fly so you can really make the most of that time.

We have just opened a Pizza Express in the South Terminal that do a breakfast pizza so make sure you get here early and I definitely encourage you to sample that.

A lot of the retailers will be doing activities for the kids and we have really strong kids menus across the piece. We know we have a lot of kids travelling at this time of year, we have family assistance lanes through security so we really try and take the stress out of it for parents

So we really focus on that but broadly we just want to deliver a great operation for all our passengers.

The Planning Inspectorate’s examination into London Gatwick’s Northern Runway plans has finished. If the plans get the go ahead, it will mean a lot more footfall at the airport. Even though no decisions have been made, are you preparing for that eventuality?

We have just gone through examination by the planning inspectorate, so we have a really thorough plan where we have a great plan where to deliver growth using existing infrastructure and we will continue to engage with the planning inspectorate. We should get start to get a result at the end of August and then we will engage with them more. But at the moment we have put our best foot forward and we believe it is a great plan and we will continue to develop that as we go through.