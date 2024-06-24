Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Singapore Airlines’ first flight from London Gatwick to Singapore Changi Airport has taken off, offering greater choice and connectivity to Southeast Asia and beyond.

The route will offer a five-times weekly direct service to Singapore, which will also offer the fastest connecting service from the UK to Sydney, in 21 hours and 40 minutes.

The new service adds to the airline’s existing four daily flights from London Heathrow and five-times weekly flights from Manchester. The airline now offers 38 direct flights a week from the UK to Singapore, more than any other carrier departing from the region.

The current flight schedule allows customers to seamlessly transfer onto flights to Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand from the airline’s main hub at Singapore’s Changi International Airport.

Singapore Airlines’ first flight from London Gatwick to Singapore Changi Airport has taken off, offering greater choice and connectivity to Southeast Asia and beyond. Picture by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Business Class customers, as well as PPS Club and KrisFlyer Elite Gold members departing from London Gatwick may access the No1 Lounge, located at Gatwick North Terminal.

Customers will be able to enjoy complimentary freshly prepared hot food, snacks and sweet treats, and a selection of drinks such as premium beer, wines, sparkling wines, champagne, and spirits at the fully tended bar.

There is also free Wi-Fi access, restrooms with wheelchair access, meeting rooms and printing facilities.

Mohamed Rafi Mar, Singapore Airlines general manager UK & Ireland, said: “We are pleased to offer more choices to customers, with London Gatwick as our third UK gateway.

“We have seen a growing demand for travel not just to Singapore, but to Southeast Asia and Australia.

“This new route from an internationally recognised airport also offers excellent transport links to London and the Southeast of England, for those departing and arriving into the capital.”

The 13-hour flight is operated with the long-haul variant of the Airline’s Airbus A350-900, a highly fuel-efficient and quieter aircraft.

The 253-seat aircraft features three cabin classes, with 42 seats in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy Class and 187 in Economy Class.

Customers can sit back and enjoy world-class service, an award-winning wine collection, gourmet cuisine, and complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi as a KrisFlyer member.

The summer flight schedules are as follows:

London Gatwick to Singapore

Singapore Airlines flight SQ309 will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, between London Gatwick Airport (LGW) and Singapore Changi (SIN), from June 22, 2024.

The A350900 aircraft will depart at 10:15 arriving at 6:20 (+1). The flight time is estimated at 13h 5m.

Singapore to London Gatwick

Singapore Airlines flight SQ312 will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between Singapore Changi (SIN) and London Gatwick (LGW), from June 21, 2024.

The A350-900 aircraft will depart at 23:55 arriving at 06:25 (+1). The flight time is estimated at 13h 30m.