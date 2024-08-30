London Gatwick launches detailed guides for passengers to boost airport accessibility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

London Gatwick has partnered with AccessAble to launch a series of bespoke Detailed Access Guides, helping passengers navigate more easily, safely and confidently through the airport.

The free guides cover 30 different areas of London Gatwick - including departures and arrivals, car parks and the train station – and provide passengers with information such as flooring types, signage, light and noise levels, step-free access, walking distances, seating, and accessible toilets, alongside a host of other details.

Including facts, figures, and photographs, the guides have been checked on site by trained surveyors from AccessAble – a world leader in the provision of accessibility information.

Anna-Ruth Cockerham, Accessibility Manager, London Gatwick said:“September and October are typically our busiest months for welcoming passengers who require some extra assistance, so we are delighted to launch our new Detailed Access Guides to help make those journeys through the airport easier.

“We know everyone’s accessibility needs are different, which is why having detailed, accurate information is so important. These guides will help London Gatwick achieve its vision to be the airport for everyone, whatever your journey.”

David Livermore, Director of Business Development, AccessAble said:“We are thrilled to work in partnership with London Gatwick to launch Detailed Access Guides at the airport. This crucial information will enhance the experience of the hundreds of thousands of passengers requiring assistance who travel through Gatwick each year. The AccessAble website offers the opportunity to create real change in the way that disabled people travel, and we hope this exciting programme with London Gatwick, one of the most important transport hubs in the UK, represents a significant moment on this journey.”

London Gatwick’s Accessibility Guide can be viewed here, and feature digital accessibility tools and an easy read option.