British Airways has cancelled all of its flights from Southampton Airport next summer.

The airline said in a statement that it was "suspending our summer 2025 operations from Southampton Airport", but did not give a reason behind the decision. Under its subsidiary BA City Flyer, the airline runs flights from the airport to Bergerac, Dublin, Faro, Malaga and Majorca on weekends during the summer.

The Southampton flights were launched on 29 May, 2021 to 11 destinations in the UK, Spain, Portugal, Greece, France and Germany. The news comes just four months after BA launched its two latest routes from the airport - Bergerac and Mallorca.

British Airways said affected customers would be contacted with options, including rebooking on alternative flights - with either British Airways or another airline - or a full refund. A BA spokesperson confirmed: "We are suspending our summer 2025 operations from Southampton Airport and contacting any affected customers with options including rebooking on an alternative flight with us or another airline or a full refund."

British Airways has cancelled all of its flights from Southampton Airport next summer. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A spokesperson from Southampton Airport said: "Clearly it’s disappointing when any route is removed. However, we are in constant dialogue with airlines regarding the introduction of new services and that includes backfilling the routes withdrawn by British Airways."

Southampton is not the only airport affected by BA suspensions recently. Last month, the airline shockingly announced it would be suspending flights between London Heathrow and Beijing from October, one of its "most important routes".