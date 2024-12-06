I had the joy of staying in a wonderful hotel in Oxford - that is in the best location that you could possibly ask for.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I stayed at the Mercure Oxford Eastgate Hotel - and I would stay there again in a heartbeat. The hotel is so perfectly placed in Oxford, right on the main high street and near historic pubs as well as Harry Potter filming locations.

The hotel itself is even a beautifully refurbished 17th-century coaching inn that looks over the Examination Halls and Magdalen Tower making it a picturesque stay. Right outside the hotel you will find an array of shops including local ones, boozers, restaurants and Oxford’s iconic landmarks. It is the perfect hotel for exploring the historic city. City sightseeing tours are available in the area, making this a great base for those who want to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mercure Oxford Eastgate Hotel. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The hotel offers modern, comfortable rooms and you can choose from the classic and privilege options. I was treated to the deluxe suite, which overlooks Oxford High Street, and it made the stay extra special with its luxurious extras.

The hotel has its own restaurant with delicious choices of meals and a bar - where I sat and had a drink while watching people going by their day on the streets. I had the bed and breakfast option during my stay which is really worth it as it saves you having to find somewhere for breakfast the next day if you are heading back. The breakfast also had a great array of foods to choose from including a cooked breakfast, fruit, juices, yoghurts, cereals, and croissants. The breakfast is served until 10.30am.

The hotel was clean, the staff very friendly and all in all it was a delightful stay. There were beautiful Christmas decorations around and it is a perfect base to have a weekend away either with your friends, partner or family.

During my stay I visited many pubs including historic ones such as the oldest pub in Oxford, The Bear. This boozer is just a five minute walk away from the hotel. The pub is small, cosy, and perfect to get away from the hustle and bustle of the high street. I also visited the Turf Tavern - a pub hidden down a secret alleyway that mainly only locals know about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bear pub. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Not only this but I saw all of the historic sights of Oxford including the Radcliffe Camera and the Bridge of Sighs. I also visited Harry Potter filming locations including the Bodleian Library. All of these sights are just a stone’s throw away from the hotel.

For recommendations on where to eat during your stay - I would recommend No.1 Ship Street for dinner. It is an award winning independent restaurant in Oxford’s city centre and it didn’t disappoint. The food was amazing (especially the scallop starter) and it has a cosy atmosphere. I also headed to Sandy’s Piano bar for a drink and some music, and was positively surprised at how good it was here. A £5 entry allows you downstairs to enjoy piano players playing some of the best tunes - and you can even write on a sticky note a song suggestion. Big shout out to Arthur who played song after song and was fantastic.

Radcliffe Camera. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The beauty of staying at Mercure is that it has its very own Discover Local maps which include local museums and tours that you can book onto during your stay - giving you inspiration on what to do. I saw that Oxford’s Botanic Garden was included on the list and so I visited during my stay. It was only round the corner from the hotel, and was a lovely way to spend the portion of my day. A full-day entrance ticket is just £7.50, and you can go between 10am and 3pm.

Oxford Botanic Garden. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

It is the oldest botanic garden in Great Britain, founded in 1621, and has one of the oldest scientific gardens in the world. It was so lovely walking around and seeing rare species as well as beautiful plants and flowers. It is a great time of year to go as the glass houses are less crowded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are looking for a breakaway in a beautiful city, I would highly recommend staying at Mercure’s Oxford Eastgate Hotel. You couldn’t ask for a better location and you’ll find yourself not wanting to leave.

Prices start from £145 for a classic double room.