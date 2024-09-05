UK's best and worst airports unveiled in Which? annual survey - but where does London Gatwick rank?

The UK's best and worst airports unveiled have been unveiled in Which?’s annual survey.

The UK airport that came out on top in the survey has now been crowned the winner for the second year in a row. Which? surveyed almost 5,000 people about their experiences at airports in the previous twelve months and invited them to rate the airports across eleven categories, including seating, staff, toilets and queues at check in, bag drop, passport control and security.

At the top of the table is Liverpool John Lennon Airport, with a customer score of 81 per cent. It has also secured the prestigious Which? Recommended Provider status for the third consecutive year too.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s CEO John Irving commented, “To be named as the UK’s number one airport by travellers is a tremendous accolade once again for the Airport and something all who work here are incredibly proud of, with all the hard work put in by our staff, alongside our dedicated third-party operators, paying dividends. Everyone who works here understands the importance of our Faster, Easier, Friendlier ethos, focused on giving our passengers a great airport experience.

“To hear such positive feedback from our customers and gain this recognition for the second consecutive year, is testament to the commitment from all our colleagues day in day out at the airport. As ever, we know we can’t rest on our laurels. We are back to pre-pandemic levels of passenger numbers and set to see further increases in passenger numbers next year, so will need to continue to improve facilities and maintain the friendly, relaxed experience that this airport is renowned for.”

In close second place came London City Airport which scored well for queues at bag drop, queues at security and its staff. In third place was Norwich Airport which saw it score well for its staff on the site.

London Gatwick’s North and South terminal rank 17th and 20th respectively while London Heathrow’s T5 is 14th, T2 18th, T3 21st and T4 23rd.

In last place and ranked as the worst airport was Manchester Terminal 3 which had a customer score of 37%. Listed below are the best and worst airports according to Which?’s survey, including the customer score percentage.

1. Liverpool John Lennon - 81%

2. London City - 80%

3. Norwich - 78%

4. Exeter - 77%

5. Southampton - 75%

6. Bournemouth - 72%

7. Newcastle - 72%

8. Cardiff - 71%

9. Inverness - 70%

10. East Midlands - 67%

11. Belfast City (George Best) - 63%

12. Glasgow International - 62%

13. Leeds Bradford - 58%

14. London Heathrow T5 - 58%

15. Edinburgh - 57%

16. Aberdeen - 56%

17. London Gatwick North - 56%

18. London Heathrow T2 - 56%

19. Birmingham - 55%

20. London Gatwick South - 55%

21. London Heathrow T3 - 54%

22. Bristol - 53%

23. London Heathrow T4 - 51%

24. Manchester T2 - 51%

25. London Stansted - 50%

26. London Luton - 47%

27. Belfast International - 44%

28. Manchester T1 - 40%

29. Manchester T3 - 37%