Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The driver can be seen travelling the wrong way down a dual carriageway in order to get onto a slip road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shocking footage shows the moment a driver went the wrong way down a dual carriageway - travelling towards oncoming traffic - to get onto a slip road.

A video compilation, released by Humberside Police, also includes footage of dangerous overtakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driver travels towards oncoming traffic on dual carriageway. | Humberside Police

Operation Snap is a secure online platform that allows the public to submit video evidence of driving offences they have witnessed. The purpose of the platform is to improve road safety and to prosecute those who commit driving offences. The portal should only be used for driving offences. It is not for submitting footage of road traffic collisions or public order offences, and is not for reporting crime.