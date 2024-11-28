CCTV shows two balaclava-clad robbers storming into the jewellers - before one uses a claw hammer to attack the celebrity antiques expert.

Horrifying CCTV shows the moment a balaclava-clad robber brutally attacked a celebrity antiques expert with a hammer, before stealing around £200,000 of jewellery.

Earlier this year, Ian Towning, who has appeared on ITV’s Dickinson's Real Deal and Channel 4 's Posh Pawn, said he’d been “smashed to bits” in the raid at his antique jewellery shop, Bourbon Hanby.

James Dixon and Thomas Loring were part of an organised crime network based in South London and targeted cash in transit vans, Post Offices and a jewellers in a spate of vicious assaults which left victims with serious injuries.

Ian Towning was attacked during the '£200k' raid. | Met Police

On March 26, during the robbery at Mr Towning’s shop in Chelsea, two shop workers in their 70s were attacked with a claw hammer and around £200,000 worth of jewellery was stolen.

An investigation by the Met's Flying Squad involved specialist officers reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV footage, evidential profiling, analysis of DNA, use of vehicle monitoring technology and the identification of fake number plates.

Dixon and Loring were arrested following an attack targeting a cash in transit worker at a Post Office on the Old Kent Road on June 19 - during which they punched and kicked the custodian, stealing £26,000.

Mr Towning said: "The support we got from the police was absolutely fantastic. They've been there for me every minute. They've always been there. That's what the police are there for, to help you, to guide you, to take you through it."

On October 28, at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court, James Dixon, 42 (17.10.82), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to steal, robbery of cash and possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to be sentenced on January 18 2025.

On November 25, at Kingston Crown Court, Thomas Loring, 41 (11.9.83), of Dunkery Road, SE9, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery. He is due to be sentenced on January 16 2025.