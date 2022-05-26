All-day music event in St Leonards promises "fantastic" line-up - all you need to know

Spokeswoman Hannah Deeble said: “Including such artists as LibraLibra, SNAYX, Ciel, Office for Personal Development and Winter Gardens, the event kicks off at 13:00 and will feature eight of the best up-and-coming bands in the area today, many of which have been championed by the likes of Steve Lamacq at BBC Radio One, John Kennedy of Radio X and Melita Dennett at BBC Music Introducing.
“Tickets are available now for only £10 through the label’s website, with a limited amount also available on the door. In addition to this, special flyers that entitle the holder to a special discount are available at local record stores Music’s Not Dead (De La Warr Pavilion) and Cloth & Wax (Goodmans Building, 48 Marina).”
austerityrecords.com
