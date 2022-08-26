AudioActive Worthing helps children from Andy's Angels Grief Play Cafe make music
AudioActive Worthing gave children from Andy's Angels Grief Play Cafe an opportunity to produce their own piece of music and write lyrics based on the town.
One parent said the session had inspired their child so much that as soon as they got home, they created their own music studio.
Kayla Shepherd, founder of the Worthing charity Andy’s Angels, said: "The children from our Grief Play Cafe had the opportunity to find out how easy it was to make lyrics based on our local town and things we love.
"They then had the opportunity to produce their own piece of music, including recording their own voices for the track.
"The practitioners at AudioActive were amazing with the children and instilled that nothing they said or suggested in the session was wrong and gave them all an opportunity to contribute and share their ideas. An amazing morning, we are looking forward to working with them again."
While the children made music, some of the parents had a catch up in AudioActive cafe in Montague Street.