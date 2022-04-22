BalletBoyz head to The Capitol, Horsham

Kai Tomioka

Winners of numerous awards across the world, BalletBoyz are regarded as one of the most cheekily original and innovative forces in dance, thrilling audiences and critics with their unique style. The show Deluxe features work by some of the world’s most exciting artists, including choreographer Xie Xin, composer Jiang Shaofeng, Punchdrunk’s Maxine Doyle and jazz musician and composer Cassie Kinoshi of the Mercury-nominated SEED Ensemble.

“It is great to be with the company,” Kai said. “I am new to the company in terms of dancing for it but definitely it is a company that I have known of for a number of years. The first time I saw one of the company’s shows was maybe ten years ago and I’ve had friends that have danced for the company as well so it’s lovely to come full circle and actually be with the company.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think for me as a young man or as a young boy at the time when I was seeing them for the first time I think they just offered a flavour and a voice that I had never really experienced before in dance. It is a company that is very palatable and very consumable for many people and it draws on many things from ballet but also there is that element of contemporary dance. And also there is that element of the company being provocative and challenging. I think that when (company founders) Michael and Billy started out with the company they really were doing something that had not been done before in terms of the work, working in different collaborations. The first show that I saw was The Talent and there were dancers in there that had never really danced before and yet they had created this amazing company. I think the background and the journeys in this company are just really interesting and inspiring.

“I was 13 or 14 when I really started to take dance seriously. I was interested in hiphop and where I was doing it they started a ballet class for boys and I was invited to start in it. There are about five of that group that have gone on to have really successful dance careers which is great.”

As for why he dances: “It is something where as I have got older the reasons have become increasingly apparent. When I started it was something that I just really enjoyed. I started it as a hobby and as a passion that was just really important to me when I was younger, and when you’re younger you juggle so many things at the same time. But when it came to the decision, I think I was about 15 when I decided to commit to it fully and even at 16 years to be so sure of something is really quite unusual. But as I’ve got older, I’ve become more and more certain that this is what I want to do, and that transition from hobby and passion to being your source of income and your job and your livelihood has been really exciting.

“And I think this is a company that allows an individual the freedom to bring your feelings together in terms of truly and organically being yourself. As dancers you are all shaped and influenced by the influences that you have on your life and we’re all individuals in that respect. I have my appreciation of music and cinema and art and this is an expression of all that and also I’m of mixed race heritage. I’m half Japanese, half English and those influences come into my dance as well.”

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Everything you need to know: Chichester Festival Theatre summer 2022