Barns Green Players back in action

Barns Green Players Bunch of Amateurs

As spokesman Nigel Currie explains: “Having had to cancel several shows because of the pandemic, everything is now full steam ahead for one of the Players’ popular comedy evenings.

“Barns Green Players will be putting on a very funny play, A Bunch of Amateurs which will be performed over two weekends in May. The performances will be on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 and Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 in Barns Green Village Hall.

“Keen to boost his flagging career, fading Hollywood action hero Jefferson Steel arrives in England to play King Lear in Stratford – only to find that this is not the birthplace of The Bard, but a sleepy Suffolk village and instead of Kenneth Branagh and Dame Judi Dench, the cast are a bunch of amateurs trying to save their theatre from developers. Jefferson’s monstrous ego, vanity and insecurity are tested to the limit by the enthusiastic am-dram thespians. As acting worlds collide and Jefferson’s career implodes, he discovers some truths about himself- along with his inner Lear! In 2008, A Bunch of Amateurs was made into a film starring Burt Reynolds, Derek Jacobi, Imelda Staunton and Samatha Bond.

“This is one of Barns Green Players’ very popular comedy evenings where guests bring their own food so it is ideal for getting a few friends together and making a great night out of it. The doors open at 7pm which gives guests time to settle in and eat their meal. Drinks from the licensed bar are brought to the tables by members of the Players who look after the guests throughout the evening. The round tables complete with white table cloths can seat eight people, so groups of eight can make up a full table. Smaller groups will be put together.”

Neal Francis, chairman of Barns Green Players, said: “We are delighted to be back on stage after such a long time and we are looking forward to welcoming back our lovely audiences. Our comedy evenings have always been very popular.” www.barnsgreenplayers.co.uk or by calling 01403 730017.

