Brand-new Dutch Season for 2022 Brighton Fringe

AM I A ROBOT

Spokesman George Birch said: “Brighton Fringe is a celebration of arts not only from the UK, but from across the globe. This year, you can catch some incredible, award-winning performances and workshops from Amsterdam Fringe exclusively in Brighton.

“Winners of Best of Fringe Amsterdam, mime duo DeRonde/Deroo bring After The Echo to The Old Market, Hove, exploring the struggle and the beauty of melancholy in this award-winning, visually stunning physical performance.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Set in a dark and windy winter dreamscape, this physical theatre piece takes you on a surrealist journey punctuated by explosions of colour and warmth: a blood-and-thunder pop ballad in a red sequin dress, a roadside encounter with a golden stag, two lost souls in a storm longing for a Brazilian beach.

“Up-and-coming Dutch performance artist Sofie Kramer explores the thin line between violence and the erotic in her new solo performance, A Pole Tragedy. Armed with a dancing pole and the famous tragedy Iphigenia in Aulis by Euripides, she searches for female autonomy and physical self-determination in a male-dominated society.

“A Pole Tragedy is the second part of the Taboo Trilogy, a series of solo performances in which Kramer uses personal experiences to address existential themes surrounded with taboo: death, sexuality and birth.

“Her first solo performance, They Never Promised You a Rose Garden, about the death of her mother, was profiled in Theaterkrant (the leading theatre magazine of The Netherlands) as one of the best shows of the theatre season, and Kramer herself as one of the most promising new theatre-makers.

“You can also join Sofie for Release the Heat: Sensual Body Awareness Workshop, in which the physical performer and pole dancer will take you on a journey to connect to your sensual side and sink deeper into your body. Catch both the performance and the workshop at The Old Market, Hove this May.

“Inspired by a true story, AM I A ROBOT?* invites you to encounter SOPHIA in this funny, uncomfortable, provoking piece of theatre at The Old Market, Hove. She is a social humanoid robot that was activated on February 14 2016 and is the first robot to receive citizenship in any country.

“AM I A ROBOT?* is a documentary show on the edge: an inappropriate circus demonstration to question our capability and capacity for empathy and explore our repetitive failure to recognise the rights of what is perceived as otherness.

“Experience intimate storytelling performance, Biopower, which unveils the most beautiful moments and darker struggles of a relationship. While two storytellers act out the ideal couple, their relationship on stage is strongly tested. Sophie is a lawyer with never-ending insomnia and Francesco is a Tinder addict who lost his erection, the couple travels to India to find a cure but what they find instead is a miracle. Discover Biopower this May at The Old Market, Hove.

“Through a journey of dance, text and puppetry comes Finding Grace, a brand new dance-theatre performance, created by award-winning, international theatre-maker Ester Natzijl. Experience a tragi-comic tale about an existential self-styled guru who thinks they can lead humanity to salvation as they will prove that Grace is hidden in the example of the marionette. Catch this tribute to the powers of perseverance, imagination and belief at Brighton Spiegeltent and The Old Market, Hove.

“With the objective to cross the inner ear sound barrier, to expose the noise/the music that is hidden inside our machine, K&A bring MINUS 9 to complete this year’s Dutch Season at Sweet @ The Welly. From the outside, all seems to be silent, from the inside the first blast of the universe is making a big band. MINUS 9 is a tailor-made performance that is created for each single audience member. It is a solo performance, made by and for the audience’s ear. In MINUS 9 the boundaries between musician and audience, between music and ritual, silence and sound, drumming and dreaming are broken down.”

Tickets are now on sale for over 700 events for this year’s Brighton Fringe, including all performances and workshops in the Dutch Season.

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Everything you need to know: Chichester Festival Theatre summer 2022