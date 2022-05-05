Brighton - Prison Dialogues will be "surreal, sweary and fun"

Sarah J Lewis in Prison Dialogues pic Sara Roque Peres

Spokeswoman Rowena Price said: “Prison Dialogues is surreal, sweary and fun - full of banter and a thought provoking exploration of life's existential questions.”

It will show at the Rotunda Theatre (Bubble) May 6th - 8th 2022.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The play returns to Brighton Fringe after its debut in 2021, which attracted both audience and critical acclaim.

“Prison Dialogues is inspired by observations, overhearings and interactions from the Penned Up prison literature festivals (2015-2020), co-directed by David Kendall and Mark Hewitt, who were named one of The Big Issue’s Top 100 Changemakers in 2020.”

Director Mark C. Hewitt, said:“I guess I’m moved by the quirky resilience of men and women who are serving time, often locked up for many hours a day and facing relentless boredom, mental health problems and (poor) food for the foreseeable days, weeks, months and years.”

Presented by LLL Productions, Prison Dialogues is written and directed by Mark C. Hewitt, whose play 'The Revenge Fantasy Club' was shortlisted for Best New Play Award at Brighton Fringe 2013. It is performed by Leann O’Kasi, Sarah J. Lewis, Araba Jane, Tommy Oldroyd and Sonny Jaiteh, with incidental music by Brighton composer Peter Copley.

Buy tickets online through Brighton Fringe Box Office: https://www.brightonfringe.org/whats-on/prison-dialogues-143170/

Have you read: Downton Abbey - those all important Sussex connections

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Exploring the great joys of the South Downs Way