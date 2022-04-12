Brighton set to welcome Alan Partridge to the stage

STRATAGEM WITH ALAN PARTRIDGE, a live stage show starring the award-winning Steve Coogan, will launch this spring 2022 across the UK and Ireland, with tickets on sale now at alanpartridgelive.com, ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.ie.

By Phil Hewitt
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 9:03 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 9:06 am
Alan Partridge_credit Trevor Leighton

Among the dates is the Brighton Centre on May 8 and May 9.

Spokeswoman Emilie Brittain said: “Love him or loathe him, we all love Alan Partridge.

“Over a multi-decade broadcasting career, this wonderful and surprisingly well-read man has brought delight to millions. And now, in a country riven with discord and disease, Alan is touring the country with a message of hope.

“Welcome to STRATAGEM WITH ALAN PARTRIDGE, a live stage show that promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure.

“Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan combines all these roles and more. It’s a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a roadmap to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.

“Devised, written, choreographed, performed, and funded by Alan Partridge, Stratagem sees Alan not just treading the boards but pounding them, atop stages graced by such luminaries as Michael Ball, Jack Whitehall and Welsh rockers the Stereophonics.

“So join Alan, live on stage, (though patrons are asked not to join Alan live on stage) as he brings STRATAGEM to a city or selected good-sized town near you.

“The show is produced by Phil McIntyre Live Ltd and Baby Cow Productions and written by Steve Coogan, Neil Gibbons and Rob Gibbons.

Tickets can be bought at alanpartridgelive.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

