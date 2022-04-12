Brighton's Babes in the Wood murders re-examined in new TV show

Peter James

Spokesman Will Taylor said: “Four of Britain’s best-known crime writers turn detective in a brand-new series Once Upon a True Crime.

“Featuring Peter James, Denise Mina, Mark Billingham and Douglas Skelton, the show investigates the real-life murders that inspired some of the acclaimed authors’ most famous novels.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Brighton-born master storyteller Peter James revisits his home city where two nine-year-old girls mysteriously disappeared in October 1986 and their bodies discovered in a local park the next day. The shocking case of Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows is one that has stuck with James and the nation to this day.

“When best-friends Karen and Nicola did not return home one night, their distressed parents contacted the police, and an extensive search began to find their whereabouts. Their bodies were discovered in Wild Park by members of the community helping with the search the following day.

“Suspicions soon fell on acquaintance Russell Bishop who had involved himself heavily in the search for the girls. With the help from the cases lead police investigators, James uncovers what really happened to Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows that night; how officers came to suspect Bishop as the killer, who sensationally walked free after trial.

“His name resurfaced three years later, when eerily similar circumstances occurred to a seven-year-old girl who survived. This episode takes viewers on the gruelling 30-year fight for justice and one of the largest and longest-running inquests in Sussex police history.”

Once Upon a True Crime is available to stream on C+I PLAY from April 26 and on April 25 at 9pm on Crime + Investigation. crimeandinvestigation.co.uk/play

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Everything you need to know: Chichester Festival Theatre summer 2022